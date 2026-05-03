A leading mobile-first digital solutions provider, VDL Technologies, officially marked its tenth anniversary with a glamorous celebratory event held at The Anthonia, Victoria Island, on Friday.

The milestone event brought together industry titans, long-standing partners, and staff to celebrate a decade of resilience and technological evolution.

Although the company officially reached the ten-year mark in February, the May Day celebration served as a grand reflection on a journey that began in a small home office and has since expanded into a powerhouse of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and consumer intelligence.

Humble beginnings, global ambitions

Addressing the guests, the Founder and CEO of VDL Technologies, Oluwarotimi Fasuyi, alongside his wife and co-founder, shared the emotional story of the company’s inception.

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He recounted the early days of resigning from formal employment to start the business remotely with only a handful of staff.

“If I can do it for the past 10 years, bootstrapping the business, surviving, and thriving in Nigeria, others can too,” Mr Fasuyi said at the event.

“It is what you believe that you become. We believe that there is no better place for us to launch our products and drive growth than Nigeria,” he added.

The CEO also unveiled an ambitious roadmap for the next decade, focusing on international expansion.

“In the next two to five years, VDL Technologies intends to expand into Europe, America, and the Middle East,” he noted.

The AI Frontier: Markov games and beyond

A central theme of the anniversary was the company’s pivot towards deep AI integration. Guests at the event experienced this firsthand through the Markov Games AI platform, an adaptive gamification tool that lets users earn rewards through skill-based challenges.

Chief Operating Officer, Ayodele Fasuyi, emphasised that AI is no longer a futuristic concept but a present reality for the firm.

“AI is the next big thing, and it is here to stay.. We are leveraging AI to improve our services and help customers meet their needs. Our Markov Game AI interacts with the customer and adapts to them specifically,” Ms Fasuiyi stated.

Beyond gaming, the company introduced its Stress Free Enabler System and highlighted MOVIL, a consumer intelligence platform capable of managing promotions for hundreds of millions of users concurrently.

Awards recognition

The evening also served as an awards ceremony to honour the partners who have been integral to VDL’s success. Key awardees included:

Stanbic IBTC was named the winner of the Technology Excellence of the Decade award. Intelligence Communication, Kunle Irinle, was named Best Performing Partner.

Airtel Nigeria, for Gurunidu Iwundu, was recognised for its long-standing collaboration. MTN Nigeria’s Chief Digital Officer, Aisha Umar Mumuni, was also recognised.

Interswitch Limited and Softcom Limited also received accolades for their contributions to the ecosystem.

Responsible innovation call

The keynote address was delivered by Sola Oni, Dean of the School of Management and Social Sciences at Pan-Atlantic University. Oni praised VDL’s longevity, noting that 95% of startups fail within their first few years.

“Ten years in this space is no joke. My charge to VDL and other tech companies is the proper utilisation of technology. We want the human to be at the centre of the solution… such that it is to the benefit of humanity and not to its detriment when these products hit the market,” Ms Oni stated.

Other highlights of the celebration included featured choreography, spoken word performances, and a live band. As VDL Technologies enters its second decade, the message from its leadership was clear: the company is no longer just a Nigerian startup, but a global contender ready to dominate.