Highlife singer Adeyinka “Boye Best” James has responded to allegations of copyright infringement levelled against him by gospel singer Goke Bajowa.

Bajowa, in a video posted on his Instagram page on Sunday, alleged that Boye Best had been using his song “Iwo Ko Lodami” for more than six years without giving proper credit.

The song, originally released in 2005, has seen several versions over the years, including a live studio recording in 2018 and digital re-releases around 2022.

Bajowa said he decided to speak out after Boye Best recently featured the track in a promotional video for his album launch, despite allegedly using it for years without acknowledging its creator.

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He also claimed that Boye Best had given fans the impression that he owned the song.

Allegations

Bajowa said: “For more than five years, Boye Best has been using my song indiscriminately and without authorisation, and I chose to remain silent for some time. Although he is not the only one performing it, his usage has been excessive. I saw that he was promoting an album launch using a video of himself singing my song, which he plagiarised. What impression is he trying to create with that?

“Does he intend to include the song in the album he plans to release? I hope that is not the case. It would have been understandable if he had used my original version, as I could then say he was promoting my work. However, when people act with ill intentions, it becomes clear that they do not wish you well.

“I have also overlooked his performances of the song because of my health challenges, as I try to avoid anything that could trigger me. He has been performing the song word-for-word, recording it, and posting it on his page without ever acknowledging me. He gained popularity through the song, giving the impression that he is the owner. Not once did he make a courtesy call to me.”

Denial

But Boye Best denied the allegations in a video posted on his Instagram page on Sunday.

He stated that he would have remained silent on the matter but chose to respond to correct what he described as “misleading narratives.”

He added that some people had misunderstood the situation and alleged that certain individuals were attempting to create enmity between him and Bajowa, but maintained that “it will not happen.”

“Everyone knows the song belongs to Goke Bajowa, even from our University of Ibadan days. It is often requested by audiences when I perform, and if I refuse, they may consider me proud. However, I have never recorded it in the studio because I understand the implications of copyright. Doing so without permission would amount to theft.

“Also, on Instagram, I always acknowledge Goke Bajowa whenever I perform the song; this can be verified on my posts. I have been performing it for years out of love and because I genuinely appreciate the song. I wish him continued success and a long life. I did not record the song on my album, and the album itself has been delayed. I would not include it because I understand the legal implications”, said Boye Best.

Trigger

Furthermore, Boye Best stated that he had no issues with Bajowa, explaining that the incident stemmed from the actions of a graphic designer handling an event he was invited to.

He noted, “The video Goke Bajowa saw, which triggered his reaction, was created last Tuesday by a graphic designer, and I knew nothing about it. There is a man who manages a lounge in Ikeja, Lagos, and he organises pool parties every Monday. He invited me to perform at one of his events.

“I realised I was available since my album launch was two days away, and I still wanted to hustle. I told him to go ahead with the promotion, and he asked for my picture. However, when he created the poster, instead of clearly stating it was just a Monday event, he announced it as my album launch at his lounge, whereas the actual launch is scheduled for Wednesday in Abeokuta.”

Graphic designer

Additionally, the musician maintained that he had no knowledge or awareness of what the organiser and designer were doing while they were working.

“I do not know if he did that to attract more attention to his event. He also asked the graphic designer to include “Boye Best’s new album and instrument launch.” Would I launch my album twice? He further added a video of me singing “Iwo Ko Lodami” by Goke Bajowa, which I performed at a church in Sango Ota, Ogun State, about eight years ago.

“I was not aware that the video was added to the background of the video. When I eventually saw the graphic, I was very upset, so I called him and cancelled the performance at his lounge. We had a serious disagreement”, Boye Best noted.