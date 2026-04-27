Stakeholders from Enugu North Senatorial District on Sunday paid a thank-you visit to Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, expressing deep appreciation for what they described as unprecedented development strides across the state and inclusive leadership in the zone.

Speaking on behalf of the zone, the traditional ruler of Edem Ani and Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, His Majesty, Igwe Samuel Ikechukwu Asadu, and the former President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, commended the governor for facilitating the appointment of Professor Simon Ortuanya as the first indigenous Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, describing it as a historic milestone for the district.

They also thanked him for honouring the late Senator Okey Ezea with a befitting state burial despite his opposition party affiliation, noting that the gesture underscored the governor’s statesmanship and commitment to unity.

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They stressed that their visit was driven by verifiable results rather than sentiment, noting that “our solidarity is anchored not on empty rhetorics, but on visible, tangible achievements and evidence that cannot be denied.”

The stakeholders further highlighted the upgrade of the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), which now has a teaching hospital, alongside the appointment of 70 professors, as a major boost to medical education and healthcare delivery in the zone.

They listed other key interventions to include the construction of 102 Smart Green Schools and 102 Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centres in Enugu North, figures they noted surpassed those in other senatorial zones, as well as the establishment of modern transport infrastructure such as interchange terminals in Nsukka and the deployment of CNG buses to ease commuting.

The group also cited ongoing road infrastructure projects, including the dualisation of the Opi – Ugwuogo Nike – Abakpa Road and the Owo – Ubahu – Amankanu – Umualor – Ikem- Obollo Afor dual carriageway, which they said were opening up economic corridors and strengthening regional connectivity.

They equally acknowledged the near completion of the Ama – Akama Oghe – Olo – Iwollo – Umulokpa road linking Uzo-Uwani to other parts of the state, describing it as a critical integration route.

Beyond infrastructure, the stakeholders commended the governor for facilitating federal appointments for sons of Nsukka, as well as revitalising moribund state assets such as Nigergas, United Palm Products Limited (UPPL), Sunrise Flour Mills, and Hotel Presidential, Enugu, among others.

They also referenced flagship projects such as the International Conference Centre (ICC), the 5-star ICC Hotel, the 300-bed Enugu International Hospital, and the New Enugu Smart City, noting that over 3,000 projects had been executed or were ongoing across the state.

The stakeholders declared their full support for the governor’s re-election bid, insisting that no previous administration had delivered as much for the state.

“In just two years, governance in Enugu has shifted from promises to measurable results, with Nsukka Zone standing as one of the greatest beneficiaries”, they stated.

Responding, Governor Mbah thanked the stakeholders for the visit and reiterated his administration’s commitment to equity and non-discriminatory governance.

He further explained that the higher number of projects in Enugu North Zone was based on objective parameters such as the number of wards, noting that the zone has 102 wards compared to Enugu West’s 81 and Enugu East’s 77.

The governor assured the people of the zone of continued investments in road infrastructure and other sectors, stressing that Enugu North occupies a strategic place in his development agenda.

“We do what difficulty demands. When we presented ourselves to serve you, we committed to these things, and we must keep to our promises,” he said, stressing that his administration was determined to meet the infrastructure needs of the people despite limited resources.

The governor explained that his vision was to eliminate unpaved roads across the state, describing it as unacceptable in the 21st century, and disclosed that after constructing about 350 roads in Enugu capital city, over 1,022 roads remained, which would all be paved.

“Next to Enugu city is Nsukka. We are going to conduct the enumeration of all the roads in Nsukka, and we will ensure that we pave all the roads without exception. That is the right thing to do,” he added, noting that road projects were already ongoing in areas such as Ugwuachara, Lejja, and Akpakwume-Nze to Aku.

He further noted that ongoing urban renewal initiatives, though involving some displacement, were being mitigated through the construction of modern markets with adequate facilities for affected traders.

Highlight of the visit was the presentation of symbolic gifts to the governor on behalf of the zone by Igwe Asadu, who also announced that the zone would purchase the governor’s nomination form at the forthcoming Enugu North Mega Rally scheduled for May 2, 2026.

The delegation, which was led by the Deputy Governor, Ifeanyi Ossai, had in attendance the former Deputy Governor, Ezenwata Okechukwu Itanyi; former senator for the zone, Senator Chukwuka Utazi; present and former members of the House of Representatives from the zone; the Deputy Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon Ezenta Ezeani; and other serving and former state lawmakers, State Executive Council members, Council Chairmen, former Secretary to the State Government, Dr Dan Shere; senior government officials; traditional rulers; and other prominent stakeholders from the zone.