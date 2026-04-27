The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sealed Paradise Estate in Abuja following complaints from homebuyers over the developer’s alleged failure to deliver the promised properties.

In a statement issued on Monday, the commission said it took regulatory action after receiving and reviewing complaints indicating that some buyers had completed payments but had not yet been allocated their homes.

The FCCPC said the intervention underscores that consumer protection extends beyond everyday purchases to major financial commitments such as housing, where Nigerians often invest life savings.

“Businesses must not make promises they cannot fulfil,” the commission said, stressing that where payments have been made, developers are expected to honour agreed timelines or provide clear explanations and lawful remedies in cases of delays.

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The agency added that transparency, proper documentation, and adherence to contractual obligations are critical to maintaining confidence in the housing sector.

It said affected consumers are encouraged to submit relevant documents, including proof of payment and correspondence with the developer, through its complaints portal.

The commission noted that it will take further regulatory steps after completing its review of the matter, in line with its mandate to protect consumers and ensure fair market practices.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the commission had sealed a supermarket in the Guzape area of Abuja following consumer complaints over similar issues, including pricing irregularities and product safety concerns.

The FCCPC reiterated its commitment to strengthening consumer rights enforcement across sectors, saying it would continue to hold businesses accountable for breaches of trust, unfair practices, or failures to deliver on contractual obligations.