Angel Smith has broken her silence on the controversy surrounding her separation from her partner, Tumininu, denying allegations that she withheld funds and insisting she could not “run away” with money she did not possess.

The reality TV star’s response comes days after Tumininu publicly demanded the return of $40,000 and other concessions following the breakdown of their marriage, which was formalised in a private ceremony in the United States earlier this year.

In a now-viral interview with a mutual acquaintance, Angel addressed the claims, explaining that a bank held the funds in question and that they were not directly accessible to her.

“I told you that I’m not going to apply more pressure on my bankers. When they do it, they do it… I’m not going to do that anymore,” she said, adding, “I can’t run away with the money.”

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She further stated that she had refrained from responding publicly until now, despite repeated online posts about her.

“I haven’t said anything to date… one person is being pressed, and I’m still trying to maintain my composure,” she said.

Passport, safety concerns

Angel also alleged that her international passport and some personal belongings were in Tumininu’s possession, raising questions about her ability to move freely.

“Where would I go in America when you know she has my passport? Where am I going?” she said, adding that she could report the matter to authorities if necessary.

She further claimed that police were previously called on her and her friends, describing the situation as potentially dangerous.

“She called 10 police officers… it could have gone bad so quickly, and we’re all Black,” she said.

Family weighs in

Amid the growing controversy, Angel’s family has publicly backed her.

Her father, Baron Meyagy, in a now-deleted Instagram post, reaffirmed his support, writing that the family would stand by her regardless of the circumstances.

Her mother, Titi Brownshugar, also dismissed claims that Angel owed money, arguing that the online narrative was misleading.

Ongoing dispute

The fallout between the former couple has played out largely on social media, with both parties making allegations ranging from financial disputes to personal misconduct.

Angel, however, maintained that she disengaged from communication after being advised to do so, accusing her former partner of escalating the situation publicly.

“I stopped texting her when she kept posting me online,” she said.

She added that the experience has led her to reconsider her stay in the United States.

“I don’t even want to be here anymore… it feels like no matter what I do, I’m consistently misunderstood,” she said.