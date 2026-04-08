Female leaders and entrepreneurs have called for more inclusive leadership and stronger support systems to advance women’s empowerment across all sectors.

They made this appeal at the 2026 edition of the Sheraton Lagos Executive Women Seminar, which brought together a diverse group of female professionals for thoughtful conversations, shared experiences and meaningful networking.

Hosted by Sheraton Lagos Hotel, the seminar explored key themes shaping the professional lawndscape, including leadership beyond titles, entrepreneurship, personal brand storytelling, mental well-being, and financial discipline.

The initiative was conceived and led by Ada Matthews, who served as Project Director. She curated each session to reflect the evolving realities and ambitions of the modern executive woman.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Now in its second edition, the seminar also underscored Sheraton Lagos’ identity as a “Gathering Place” — a space intentionally designed to foster collaboration, inspire growth and nurture leadership.

First launched in 2025, the seminar has grown into a credible and impactful platform where women across industries connect, learn and uplift one another under the continued leadership of Ms Matthews and the Sheraton Lagos team.

Isolation

Speaking at the seminar, Ms Matthews noted that every woman has a story defined by her experiences, from hardship to strength and success.

She noted that sharing these stories can encourage and uplift others.

Ms Matthews also highlighted her strong conviction that many powerful stories remain unheard, and stressed the value of meaningful networks in helping women share their voices and expand their influence.

“We cannot thrive in isolation, and the circles we build ultimately shape who we become. As Nigerian women, we are incredibly hardworking and driven.

“But we must also be intentional about our wellbeing, recognising the signs of burnout early, while embracing financial prudence as a foundation for sustainable success.”

Ms Matthews noted that the seminar had grown beyond a one-off gathering, evolving instead into a movement committed to raising women who are grounded, intentional, and driven by purpose.

She added that, with Sheraton Lagos leading the charge in hosting and supporting the initiative, and with strong project direction, the platform will continue to raise the bar on discussions about purposeful leadership, genuine storytelling, mental well-being, and sustainable success for women.