Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh’s, ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle, has introduced his former personal assistant, Rosy Meurer, as his new wife.

Meurer was at the centre of Churchill’s divorce brouhaha with Tonto. Churchill was accused of having an extramarital affair with Meurer, his then P.A. in 2017.

In 2017, Tonto told Media Room Hub she was aware that Meurer is the reason Churchill abandoned her and his son, that she has been sleeping with her husband.

She also revealed that her husband bought her (Meurer)birthday car gift for her. Meurer later debunked the allegations.

Churchill, in a birthday message penned to Meurer on Monday, on his official Instagram handle @olakunlechurchill, addressed Meurer as Mrs Churchill.

Below are excerpts from the post:

“A special sunrise, on this precious day, a great woman was born. During my hard times when depression would have taken the better part of me, you were my bedrock

“When it was like the whole world was against me, you stood by me, even took some missiles because of me.

“When I thought I lost it all, you encouraged me to hope in God that He will give me back all l have lost.

“Happy birthday Mrs Churchill. Age with grace, l have got your back 24/7 by the special grace of God.”

In another post, Churchill revealed that he and Meurer have been together for two years with the #twoyearsandstronger.

“@rosymeurer May God bless you today on your birthday and every day after. May you be comforted by His presence in your life. You have brought so much happiness, laughter, and wisdom into our life,” he wrote.

Tonto parted ways with Churchill in 2017 just two years after their wedding in 2015 over allegations of domestic abuse and extra-marital affairs.

They have a son together.