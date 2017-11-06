I am trying to sue my ex-husband – Tonto Dikeh

Related News

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, says she is trying to drag her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill, to court.

Tonto disclosed this on a TV programme, Rubbin’ Minds, with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Sunday.

But she refused to disclose what her complaints are against Mr. Churchill from whom she confirmed she is seeking a divorce.

The actress said that the divorce, which is in process, is as a result of alleged domestic violence.

Although she declined to speak about the failed marriage during the interview, she spoke about the backlash that followed the breakup of the marriage, her foundation and upcoming projects.

Justifying her silence on the failed marriage, the tattoo-loving actress said she had realised that whatever she says does not change people’s opinions of her.

“I don’t regret all of the interviews I have granted since my marriage failed since it made other victims of domestic violence speak out. Although I felt the pain of the backlash that followed my interviews, I have decided to move on. I am working on an exciting project. But I am not ready to let it out. I am sure it is what everyone is waiting for.”

She went on to state that through her Tonto Dikeh Foundation, she would be building a school for the less-privileged and victims of all forms of violence.

About two weeks ago, the much-anticipated video of Tonto’s assault against her ex-husband hit the Internet.

This came despite threats from the actress to sue any blogger or journalist who posts the video on social media.

Few hours after the actress, through the law firm, Festus Keyamo Chamber, issued the threats, the video surfaced online.

In the 19-second clip, Tonto could be seen hitting at a shirtless Churchill in a house turned inside out.

There was no audio in the video, making it impossible to know the words both parties exchanged.

Olakunle and Tonto met two and a half years ago at Escape Nightclub in Lagos during his brother’s birthday party. Tonto got pregnant six months after they met, and they later married.

In February, the Nollywood star confirmed there were cracks in her 17-month-old marriage.

She also revealed she had moved out of their house with her son.