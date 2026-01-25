Controversy has trailed the exit of Governor Abba Yusuf’s political adviser, Sanusi Kwankwaso, from his role.

Governor Yusuf announced the sacking of Mr Kwankwaso as his political adviser on Saturday, citing a failure to meet the expectations of the office. However, the official had announced his resignation from the office earlier on Friday in a social media post.

The sacking announcement

The governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature, announced Mr Kwankwaso’s sacking in a statement issued on Saturday.

According to the statement, the decision followed an extensive performance assessment that revealed the office had failed to fulfil its core responsibilities.

The governor added that the dismissal was a necessary step to safeguard the integrity of his administration.

“The action was necessary to restore harmony, focus, and effectiveness within government operations,” the statement read.

The governor expressed particular concern over rising internal tensions and divisions linked to the former adviser’s conduct, warning that his administration would not tolerate actions that undermine the unity and stability of the state government.

The governor further reiterated that loyalty, discipline, and performance remain the non-negotiable guiding principles of his leadership.

The governor immediately appointed Mustapha Bakwana as the new political adviser.

Mr Bakwana is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former aide to former governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The former official, Mr Kwankwaso—a former Chairman of the Madobi Local Council and a long-time ally of NNPP leader Rabiu Kwankwaso—is the first appointee to be formally sacked by Governor Yusuf since his resignation from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Conflicting accounts of departure

The dismissal follows a period of public friction. While the government framed the exit as a termination, Mr Kwankwaso alleged that the government had refused to accept his resignation letter, prompting him to announce his departure online.

He did that on Friday in a video shared on Facebook by Saifullahi Hassan, media aide to the leader of the NNPP leader, Mr Kwankwaso.

“I am resigning from my position because Governor Abba Yusuf has left the NNPP and is expected to join the APC,” he stated.

“I forwarded my resignation to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), but they declined to accept it, claiming they were not authorised to do so.”

“I cannot betray our leader, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and I refuse to work with anyone perceived as a betrayer,” he stated.

The controversy may be an early skirmish between the governor and his erstwhile mentor.

Governor Yusuf rose to power largely through the influence of the Kwankwasiyya movement, led by Mr Kwankwaso.

For years, the two men were seen as inseparable, with Mr Yusuf also being Mr Kwankwaso’s son-in-law.

Following the governor’s resignation from the NNPP, the party has split between those who remain loyal to Mr Kwankwaso and those who chose to follow the governor.

The governor’s defection may erode support for the party in the only state it governs and set the stage for an all-out battle between the governor and his former mentor ahead of the next election cycle.