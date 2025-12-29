The 2025 Sub-Saharan Africa TikTok Awards did more than celebrate viral moments and trending sounds; it offered a rare glimpse into how Nigerian and indeed Africa’s most successful creators think, work, and grow.

From entertainment and sports to tech, health and lifestyle, Nigerian creators were among the most visible faces at the awards, earning nominations, wins, and recognition for content that continues to shape online culture across the continent.

But beyond the trophies and red carpets, many of these creators used the moment to share something more valuable: the principles that helped them build sustainable platforms in an increasingly competitive digital space.

Whether it’s courage, consistency, discipline, or passion, the creators honoured at the 2025 TikTok Awards agree that growth comes from showing up repeatedly even when the results aren’t immediate.

From embracing discomfort to redefining success, here’s what Nigeria’s most prominent TikTok voices told PREMIUM TIMES about growth, consistency, and monetisation in 2025.

You have to be shameless — Belove Olocha

With over 535,000 followers and the Best Entertainment Creator award to her name, Belove Olocha is proof that confidence, even when exaggerated for humour, can be a powerful creative tool.

For Ms Olocha, the biggest obstacle facing many aspiring creators isn’t talent or resources, but self-consciousness.

“You have to be shameless,” she said with a laugh. “If you want to be a successful content creator, you must get over that shame and stop worrying about what people will say.”

According to her, many people fail to grow because they spend too much time second-guessing how they look, sound, or appear online. That hesitation, she says, stifles creativity and delays consistency, two things the algorithm rewards.

Ms Olocha believes that true creative freedom comes when a creator stops performing for approval and starts creating authentically.

“Once you overcome the cringe, you’re free,” she added. It is that freedom, she says, that allows creators to showcase their personality, experiment boldly, and ultimately stand out in a crowded space.

Start before everything is perfect — Victor Ademola

For sports content creator Victor Ademola, growth came from learning to work with what he had rather than waiting for ideal conditions.

With over 627,000 followers and a runner-up finish in the Best Sports Creator category, Ademola has built a loyal following by consistently covering Nigerian sports, a niche many consider difficult to monetise.

He admits that earlier in his journey, he often delayed creating content while waiting for better tools or a more suitable environment.

“I used to want everything to be perfect before creating content,” he said. “But that mindset held me back.”

Over time, he realised that clarity of message mattered more than perfection.

“What’s important is passing your message clearly and effectively. If you wait for the perfect setup, you may never start,” he said.

That shift in thinking, he said, allowed him to focus on storytelling and relevance, a move that eventually earned him recognition on one of the continent’s biggest digital stages.

It will never get cheaper — Izzi Boye

Tech creator Izzi Boye, winner of Educator of the Year, had the most practical advice for aspiring content creators, especially those intimidated by the cost of gadgets.

With over 884,000 followers, Boye understands the pressure many feel to own the latest devices before creating tech content. But he believes that mindset is flawed.

“It will never get cheaper. The bigger you get, the more money you’ll spend on gadgets. So there’s no point waiting,” he said.

Rather than delay, Mr Boye advises creators to start strategically by collaborating with tech brands, reviewing borrowed devices, or reacting to existing content.

“If you don’t have the resources, collaborate. If you can’t buy the gadgets, review them through partnerships. Just start.”

For him, consistency and problem-solving matter more than capital. Over time, audience trust attracts opportunities, not the other way around.

Love it enough to do it for free — Fans Tribe HQ

For Tokalways, whose full name is Tokoni Iderima, the founder and convener of Football Fans Tribe, passion is the foundation of sustainability.

Nominated for Creator of the Year, Tokalways believes content creation is too demanding to survive on motivation alone.

“Everything I do around football, I would have done for free,” he said. “That’s how much I love the game.”

He explains that creators will inevitably face setbacks, such as broken equipment, delayed payments, and lost brand deals, and it is only genuine love for the craft that keeps them going.

“Your love for the work is what sustains you when things go wrong.”

On monetisation, he believes creators must eventually make a conscious decision about their path.

“At some point, you have to decide whether you want to go full-time or keep juggling. That decision requires courage and planning.”

Turn your profession into content — Dr Olawale

As content creation expands beyond entertainment, professionals are increasingly finding space online. One of them is Dr Olawale, a health creator nominated for the Social Impact Award.

According to him, credibility must come before visibility.

“You have to understand the importance of your profession first,” he said.

“Turn your profession into your passion, and your passion into your profession.”

He advises young professionals to resist the urge to rush into content creation without building knowledge and experience.

“You must be an authority in your field before sharing advice. Learn, grow, then teach.”

His approach reflects a growing trend where expertise, rather than just entertainment, drives long-term influence.

Be practical — Ikegod Chielo

Entertainment creator Ikegod Chielo offers a grounded perspective on content creation, one that rejects the pursuit of perfection.

“You don’t need fancy gear to create content,” he said. “Sometimes I see a movie and review it immediately instead of waiting for a full setup.”

For him, relevance and timing often matter more than aesthetics. His approach resonates with creators balancing work, school, or limited resources.