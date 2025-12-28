The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has approved Aminu Sa’ad and Nabil Daneji—sons of two deceased Kano legislators—to contest the seats made vacant by the deaths of their fathers in the Kano State House of Assembly.

The vacancies for the Municipal and Ungogo constituencies became vacant following the deaths of their fathers on 24 December.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the two Kano lawmakers died within one hour. The deceased Kano lawmakers were close friends until their deaths.

The Assembly first announced the passing of Aminu Sa’adu, the member representing Ungoggo Local Government Area.

Mr Sa’adu reportedly died on Wednesday morning following a brief illness. Shortly after, the Assembly confirmed the death of Sarki Aliyu, the lawmaker representing Kano Municipal LGA.

According to the Assembly’s spokesperson, Kamaludden Shawai, Mr Aliyu collapsed after receiving the news of Mr Sa’adu’s passing shortly after arriving at the Assembly complex. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

New development

The NNPP chairperson in Kano, Hashim Dungurawa, told Freedom Radio that the NNPP nominated the sons of the lawmakers after consultations led by the party’s national leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and other stakeholders.

He said the decision was meant to assist the families of the deceased lawmakers.

Mr Dungurawa said that the consensus was reached after high-level discussions held at Mr Kwankwaso’s residence in Kano.

The meeting included senior party officials and representatives from the bereaved families.

“There was an atmosphere of mutual understanding and respect. We deliberated frankly and reached an agreement on the best way forward,” Mr Dungurawa stated.

Mr Dungurawa said Mr Kwankwaso believes that the move is intended to honour the legacies of the late lawmakers while maintaining the party’s commitment to justice and internal democracy.

However, Mr Dungurawa clarified that this approval does not constitute an automatic appointment.

He said Meers Sa’ad and Daneji must still contest through the party’s established internal democratic processes.

Mr Dungurawa said the young aspirants would uphold the high standards of public service established by their fathers. “We believe they possess the dedication to continue the legacy of service their fathers were known for,” he added.

He urged party members to support the transition, assuring them that the exercise would be conducted smoothly and respectfully.

The NNPP had in 2023 nominated the son of the deceased House of Representatives candidate for the Wudil/Garko federal constituency, Kamilu Isa.

Mr Isa died just four days to the presidential, senatorial and House of Representatives elections.