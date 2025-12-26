Music icon Innocent “2Baba” Idibia has made a public confession during his performance at comedian Gbadamosi “MC Edo Pikin” Jonathan’s “Undiluted with StarBoy and Legends” show.

In a viral video captured on Friday at the event held on Tuesday at the Cathelea Convention and Events Centre in Benin City, Edo State, the 50-year-old singer announced that he had ended his practice of having children with multiple partners.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the “African Queen” crooner has seven children with three different women, Pero Adeniyi, Sumbo Ajala-Adeoye, and his estranged wife, Annie Macaulay.

Ms Adeniyi, who debuted her husband, Mr O, on 7 May 2023, bore 2baba three children, while Sumbo, now married to the General Overseer of Christian Royal Centre, David Adeoye, since 2013, is the mother of the singer’s sons, Zion and Nino.

2Baba parted ways with Annie, his wife of twelve years and the mother of his two daughters, Isabelle and Olivia, on 27 January.

Recent reports also indicated that the Benue-born artiste welcomed a child with his latest wife, Natasha Osawaru, a member of the Edo State House of Assembly.

Confession

Confessing, he said: “I have a confession to make, I have been making this confession everywhere I go now. To set the record straight, I don stop to dey do that kind thing, I don stop to dey give belle anyhow (I have stopped impregnating women anyhow, I have stopped.) Ask anybody now, and they will tell you I am innocent.

“I said I was going to tell everyone, so I am also telling you people in Benin because you all are my in-laws now. Let me explain it now before anything happens further.”

Additionally, 2Baba addressed the controversy surrounding his marriage to Natasha.

“We’ll continue the party now, but I still have many stories I want to tell you all, but I would not entertain all these internet people here. Natasha and I have already provided you with two years’ worth of content. There is no need to talk too much. Everybody is back to work, business, and doing what they know how to do best”, said 2Baba.

This newspaper previously reported that the couple made headlines after they were seen in a scuffle during an Instagram Live session hosted by Daddy Freeze.

Another viral video later emerged, allegedly showing the singer being arrested in the United Kingdom following a reported altercation with the lawmaker.

However, he debunked the rumours, insisted that he was fine, and appealed to the public to stop sending death threats to his wife.