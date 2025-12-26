Actress Doris Ogala has levelled a fresh allegation against the lead pastor and founder of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, Chris Okafor, warning him to retract the statement where he tagged her a “blackmailer”.

The actress alleged she was kept in an isolated room after her arrest in Abuja, and when transported to Lagos, she said she was denied access to her relatives, lawyer, and phones for days.

This is coming after Ms Ogala was freed from detention. She was arrested after alleging that the pastor ruined her life after an abrupt end to their nine-year relationship. The actress stated that the pastor reneged on his promise to marry her.

Ms Ogala noted that her past affairs with Mr Okafor and claimed he betrayed her by marrying another woman, Pearl, despite promising to marry her.

Arrest

In a series of Instagram videos she uploaded on Thursday and Friday, the actress claimed she was arrested through an agent of her housekeeper, who she claimed had extorted her previously.

“Chris had me arrested through an agent connected to my house help, who has been extorting me for months. Within four months, she sent me three different housekeepers. I discovered she had been extorting me. We had issues over this, and I asked her to leave my house.

“A day before my arrest, my housekeeper suddenly became very apprehensive, saying she wanted to leave, which I found strange at the time. The man who came to arrest me is the same person who arrested VeryDarkMan.

“If this were truly a domestic issue, why did they come with a search warrant and ransack my house? Unfortunately for them, they found nothing except cigarettes. I was supposed to be released, but the policewoman handling the case ordered that I be detained,” she explained.

The actress further alleged she was illegally detained in an isolated room, rather than staying in a cell. She stated that her arresters also tried to mask her when she was being transported to Lagos, which she said she obliged to.

Ma Ogala, however, lamented how she was denied access to her phones and opportunities to reach out to her lawyer throughout the journey.

“I was kept in an isolated room at the first CID until the next day. My phone was seized, and later I was taken to Lagos. On the way, they begged me to cover my face so that people wouldn’t see me.

“When I got to Lagos, I was still not placed in a cell but kept in another isolated room where no one would know I was there. I asked for my phone so I could contact my lawyer, but they refused,” she explained.

Blackmailer

In a separate video she uploaded on her Instagram page on Friday morning, Ms Ogala alleged that Pastor Okafor called her a “blackmailer, which she claimed was not part of their previous settlement discussions.

“I just woke up now, and I am seeing Chris’s lawyer calling me a blackmailer. Chris, you cannot come to me to beg and apologise, admit that you shared my nude, and then have your lawyer call me a blackmailer.

“This is unacceptable. You cannot drag my name through the mud and then try to clean up your image by labelling me a blackmailer. Have I ever blackmailed you? We have met three times since the police case. Did I blackmail you then? Were you not the one who asked me to state my demands so everything could be settled?” She said.

Warning

The actress, best known for her role in Airline Babes in 2012, however, warned the Lagos pastor to retract the statement that tagged her a “blackmailer”. She further threatened to reveal the details of their recent peace talks if Mr Okafor’s lawyer failed to retract the allegations against her.

“I am warning you now to tell your lawyer to retract that statement. Otherwise, everyone will hear what you and I discussed; you know me very well. You came to me, pleaded with me.

“I have been trying to calm down and show understanding because of your daughters. Kindly call your lawyer to retract that statement, because I will not accept it. Otherwise, you will not like the next video you see,” the actress concluded.

Backstory

The 37-year-old actress alleged that the cleric failed to honour a promise of marriage and warned that the relationship was doomed to fail.

Ms Ogala subsequently issued a formal legal notice, giving him 21 days to pay N1 billion or face court action. Her lawyers described the case as a failed marriage claim arising from the breakdown of what she said was a nine-year relationship.

In the suit, the actress was seeking aggravated and general damages, citing emotional, reputational, and psychological distress she claimed to have suffered following the collapse of the relationship and the way it was handled publicly. She accused the cleric of causing severe harm to her life.

Subsequently, Ms Ogala was arrested on 20 December in Abuja and released on 22 December in Lagos after the collaborative efforts of social media influencer Martins Otse and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore.

Responding to the allegations, during a Sunday service at his church, the embattled pastor stated that he would remain silent as God instructed him, pending the investigation by the relevant authorities regarding the issues.

“Though it can be painful that you are being misrepresented for what you are not. However, you will be surprised by the people involved by the time the investigations are completed. He who alleges must prove,” Mr Okafor said.