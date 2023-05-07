Famous Nigerian socialite Pero Adeniyi has laid speculations that she still has a thing for her baby daddy, superstar musician 2Baba Idibia to rest.

Regarded as 2Baba’s most prominent baby mama, Ms Adeniyi has three children for the famous musician.

Annie Idibia, 2Baba’s legal wife in September 2021, accused her husband of infidelity after she claimed he slept under the same roof with Ms Adeniyi when he visited the U.S. to bond with his three kids.

However, in a new development, Ms Adeniyi has unveiled the man who has her heart while keeping his identity a mystery.

She posted a clip of herself with the young man on several trips with her kids. Sometimes they wore matching outfits, other times they didn’t hold back on the public display of affection.

The occasion was his birthday.

“Thank you for loving me and the kids unconditionally, against all odds you stood by me, You are and will remain the best part of me. From my heart to God’s ears, I love you forever!! Happy birthday, my own,” she captioned it.

Significantly, the reel shows them wearing wedding rings.

She further confirmed that they have been married. An Instagram user noted that going by the display on the reels, they have been married for years.

To this, Pero replied; “not a lie.”

Relief for Annie

Going by the comments on the post, many seem to think that the revelation portends good things for Annie Idibia.

Recall that in 2021, after Annie accused her husband of sleeping over at his baby mama’s house in the US, Ms Adeniyi, in an interview, denied any involvement with the famous singer.

According to her, it is possible that he may have gone to his brother’s house to stay with him.

‘‘My boyfriend was even with me the last time I heard Tuface was supposed to be with me and I was quite shocked and wondered if there are two Peros. When that story broke, I got so many calls that woke me up that I had to make calls to find out what was wrong,” she said.

Meanwhile, Instagram commenters agree that now that Ms Adeniyi has a significant other, Annie can breathe a sigh of relief.

Ayindeomolara16 wrote; “Na this kind thing Ann Idibia go like, she will be happy today.”

D.e.o.l.a_dee also commented; “Annie’s mind go touch ground as from today.”

Smithobasuyi shared the same sentiment; “Annie go sleep well today while 2baba bp must high. Una doh.”

However, Aishakeji shared a contrary opinion.

“Some of una no get sense, which one be Annie dis and dat. She no flaunt him all this while no mean say she no get man in her life. Una rest and allow this woman breath with una noise,” she wrote.

2Baba’s baby mamas

2Baba has seven children from three women; Sumbo Ajaba, Pero Adeniyi, and Annie Idibia.

Before he finally settled down with his wife, Annie, the sensational singer raised children from different women.

His children include Isabella, Olivia, Rose, Zion, Justin, Nino, and Innocent.

