In 2025, some celebrities treated silence like bad luck. If there was a feud to fuel, a live session to rant through or a controversy begging for commentary, the likes of Geh Geh, Portable, Yul Edochie and VeryDarkMan were never far from the noise.

Love them or loathe them, they ensured Nigeria’s pop culture timeline remained busy, chaotic, and thoroughly entertaining.

In this article, PREMIUM TIMES highlights the celebrities who kept the public entertained and talking throughout the year.

Portable

When controversy is mentioned in Nigerian entertainment, the name Habeeb “Portable” Okikiola is never far behind. Since the release of his breakout hit “Zazu Zeh” in December 2021, the singer has consistently made headlines, rarely for his music alone.

In 2025, Portable continued his streak of controversies, beginning the year with renewed drama involving his estranged wife, Queen Dami. In January, he revealed that he refused to reconcile with her because she failed to answer his question about whether she had been involved with another man. He also claimed in 2024 that their issues cost him a Grammy win.

In February, Portable reignited tensions in the industry by releasing a diss track titled “Your Papa No Be Army”, aimed at Asake, mocking the singer over his failure to win a Grammy.

Later in the year, he ran into serious trouble with the Ogun State Government after allegedly assaulting officials of the Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Authority (OGPDPA). The incident led to him being declared wanted, arrested, detained, and later released.

Other headline-making moments included knocking out Speed Darlington in a celebrity boxing match, exchanging diss tracks with VeryDarkMan (VDM), appearing at Seyi Vodi’s 50th birthday celebration, publicly declaring support for any presidential candidate willing to offer financial backing, and clashing with Cubana Chief Priest over the sentenced of Nnamdi Kanu, political activist known for advocating for the independence of Biafra from Nigeria.

Portable rounded off the year by calling out actress Iyabo Ojo over her comments suggesting that men now prefer single mothers. He also argued that the title “Queen Mother” should be reserved for women who are married into royal households, sparking a fresh debate online.

Trinity Guy

Skit maker Abdullahi “Trinity Guy” Adisa became a controversial figure primarily due to his relentless efforts to gain the attention of singer Davido. His methods attracted heavy criticism across social media.

However, his persistence paid off when he eventually met Davido during the 5Alive Tour concert at Liberty Stadium in Ibadan, where the singer performed before over 25,000 fans.

In August, days after the meeting, Davido’s cousin, B-Red, gifted Trinity Guy ₦10 million, further fuelling public debate about fame, persistence, and social media validation.

Carter Efe

Content creator and musician Oderhohwo “Carter Efe” Efe remained a regular feature in online discussions throughout the year, mainly due to his outspoken TikTok Live sessions.

In November, he made history by becoming Africa’s most-followed Twitch streamer following a massively successful livestream featuring Davido.

However, in December, Twitch suspended his account after the same record-breaking livestream sparked controversy over platform policies.

Yul Edochie

Actor Yul Edochie remained at the centre of public discourse in 2025, not just for his personal life but for his unwavering support for President Bola Tinubu.

Despite criticism over economic hardship, hunger, and rising insecurity under the Mr Tinubu administration, Edochie continued to publicly defend the President, insisting that he would fix Nigeria.

In December, however, Yul struck a different tone when he wrote an open letter to Mr Tinubu expressing concern over worsening insecurity, frequent kidnappings, and the rising cost of living.

He questioned whether these realities aligned with the administration’s “Renewed Hope” agenda.

VDM

Social media activist Martin “VeryDarkMan” Otse rose further into prominence by inserting himself into nearly every major controversy of the year.

He began 2025 with explosive commentary on the dispute between gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her former label boss, EeZee Tee, which resulted in a ₦1.1 billion defamation lawsuit against him.

In May, he was arraigned over the alleged cyberbullying of Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dikeh, and others. The EFCC later arrested him.

VDM also stirred reactions after interviewing individuals connected to the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death.

In December, he reignited controversy by taking up issues involving actress Doris Ogala and Pastor Chris Okafor, threatening to expose the cleric through interviews with his daughters.

Beyond controversies, VDM gained praise for social initiatives through his “Ratel Family,” including environmental clean-up campaigns across Nigeria.

Lizzy Anjorin

Actress Lizzy Anjorin once again found herself in the spotlight in 2025, mainly due to her ongoing feud with Ojo.

The conflict intensified during controversies surrounding Priscilla Ojo’s wedding and escalated further with allegations of threats and inflammatory statements involving family members, including Ojo’s children and grandchildren.

Blessing CEO

Self-styled relationship expert Blessing CEO dominated headlines after announcing her engagement to celebrity auto dealer Ikechukwu Ogbonna, popularly known as IVD.

In October, she sparked confusion by announcing a separation, only to retract the claim later. She explained that she deliberately stirred controversy because people expected dramatic news from her, and she wanted to test the public’s reaction.

Blessing CEO’s most controversial moment of the year came when she announced the launch of “Blessing CEO University,” shortly after social media influencer Geh Geh unveiled his own university.

The move attracted widespread criticism, with the Coalition for the Protection of Academic Integrity in Nigeria condemning the initiative and raising concerns about its legitimacy and impact on academic standards.

Nkechi Blessing

Actress Nkechi Blessing lived up to their reputations as drama magnets.

Nkechi Blessing faced backlash after an unflattering gym video showing her in a relaxed posture went viral, triggering widespread body-shaming.

In December, she revealed that she had arrested the woman responsible for circulating the video.

Saidaboj

Just like Blessing, Saidaboj lived up to the expectations and stirred controversy through her outspoken views on relationships and material expectations, including a public clash with Geh Geh over his academic background.

Geh Geh

Instagram personality Emmanuel “Geh Geh” Obruste stirred debate with the launch of his controversial “GehGeh University of Wisdom and Understanding.”

Known for sharing personal stories of financial mismanagement, he introduced courses such as “Gbimology”, “Oupvuehology”, “Moneyology”, and “Greed Education”, aimed at teaching men financial awareness, particularly in relationships with women.

His content frequently capitalised on gender debates and break-ups driven by financial disputes.

Cubana Chief Priest

Celebrity barman Cubana Chief Priest remained a fixture in controversy throughout the year, particularly following claims by Kenyan woman Hellen Mutimu, who alleged that he fathered her child.

In April, he ventured into music with the release of his debut track “More Money.” He later made headlines after reportedly being denied a visa to attend Davido’s wedding in Miami.

In November, he stirred further controversy by suggesting that releasing Mr Kanu was the only condition under which Mr Tinubu could secure political support in the South-East.