Lakowe Lakes has joined Lagos’ expanding list of social leisure destinations with the opening of Golf X, a new entertainment hub that blends sport and social play. The venue, which opened during the city’s Detty December season on Sunday, adds a golf-based experience to Lagos’ increasingly diverse leisure landscape.

Designed to function as both a recreational space and a social gathering spot, Golf X combines interactive golf games with food, drinks, and group-friendly seating. The concept moves away from traditional golf settings, positioning the sport as a casual, accessible activity rather than a specialist pastime.

Speaking on the centre opening, the General Manager of Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate, Karla Groenewald, said the Lakowe Lakes offers services beyond entertainment, noting opportunities to reconnect with family and friends at the recreational arena.

“Golf X was created to meet the growing demand for leisure spaces that offer more than just entertainment. We wanted to build a destination where people can connect, play, relax, and create lasting memories, whether they’re seasoned golfers, first-time players, families, or groups of friends,” Ms Groenewald said.

Golf X

Designed as a modern destination for play, connection, and relaxation, Golf X brings together sport, technology, and lifestyle in one dynamic environment.

According to the General Manager, the venue also features Topgolf-style technology and gameplay, transforming traditional golf into an interactive entertainment experience. Players aim at targets on an outfield, with microchipped balls tracking accuracy and distance in real-time.

Additionally, Ms Groenewald said that the hub offers a fresh alternative to traditional leisure spaces, inviting fun seekers, families, corporate groups, and social circles to experience golf-based entertainment where skill level doesn’t matter.

The hub also removes traditional barriers to golf and reimagines the sport as an accessible, shared lifestyle experience that resonates with Lagos’ energetic and evolving social scene.

Also speaking at the launch, Mofe Alli, Deputy Manager of Business Planning and Strategy, said, “Golf X was conceived as a community-oriented destination that encourages social interaction and repeat engagement. The space is intentionally inclusive, catering to diverse audiences while fostering meaningful connection through shared experiences’’.