The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has approved the appointment of 15 aides to strengthen the party’s administrative and strategic capacity.

The appointees include Special Advisers (SAs), Advisers and Senior Special Assistants (SSAs).

Abimbola Tokin, special adviser, media and communication strategy to the chairman, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

Mr Tokin said the appointments were part of ongoing efforts to enhance effective coordination, policy formulation and stakeholder engagement at the party’s national secretariat.

He said the appointees were expected to deploy their experience and professionalism in supporting the national chairman in the discharge of his duties.

According to him, the chairman congratulated the aides and urged them to demonstrate dedication, loyalty and commitment to the ideals and objectives of the APC.

“The appointments take immediate effect,” Mr Tokin said.

NAN reports that the Special Advisers appointed are Sen. Danladi Sankara (Political Matters), Daniel Oritsegbubemi (National Assembly Matters), and Sorochi Longdet (Research, Strategy, and Planning).

In the Advisers category are Jubrin Surajo (Community Engagement), Paul Domsing (Special Duties), Suleiman Bukari (Intelligence Coordination), and Taiwo Balofin, a professor (Honorary Adviser on Diaspora Coordination and Mobilisation).

Those appointed as Senior Special Assistants include Imran Muhammad (New Media), Mildred Bako (Civil Society Organisations), Juliet Obinta (Youth Mobilisation) and Ismaila Mohammed (Conflict Management).

Others are Zarah Onyinye (Media–Public Affairs), Enenedu Idusuyi (Protocol), Yusuf Dingyadi (Media) and Adaku Apugo (Media).

Mr Yilwatda was appointed as the national chairman of the ruling party in July.

(NAN)