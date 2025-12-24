The Kano State House of Assembly was plunged into mourning on Wednesday following the sudden death of two of its members within an hour.

The Assembly’s spokesperson, Kamaludden Shawai, confirmed the tragic sequence of events to PREMIUM TIMES.

The Assembly first announced the passing of Aminu Sa’adu, the member representing Ungoggo Local Government Area.

Mr Sa’adu reportedly died on Wednesday morning following a brief illness. Shortly after, the Assembly confirmed the death of Sarki Aliyu, the lawmaker representing Kano Municipal LGA.

According to Mr Shawai, Mr Aliyu collapsed after receiving the news of Mr Sa’adu’s passing shortly after arriving at the Assembly complex.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed him dead.

The deceased lawmakers were close friends until their deaths.

Mr Shawai said the double loss has left the legislative house and the constituents of Ungogo and Kano Municipal in a state of shock.

He said lawmakers have described the event as an unprecedented tragedy for the state’s political leadership.