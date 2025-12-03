The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, stated that over two million rural Nigerians now have access to clean and safe drinking water, following the completion of hundreds of government water supply projects.

The minister announced while delivering the keynote address at the Citizens and Stakeholders’ Engagement on the ministry’s achievements in Abuja on Wednesday.

He explained that 500 new installations, including solar-powered boreholes, storage tanks, reticulated pipelines, and water fetching points, have been constructed nationwide to improve rural livelihoods and sanitation.

Mr Utsev noted that sanitation had also been strengthened under the Clean Nigeria Campaign, with 5,238 public sanitation facilities constructed and 162 Local Government Areas certified Open Defecation Free (ODF).

He said the ministry’s efforts were supported by UNICEF, the World Bank, and other development partners through the Sustainable Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (SURWASH) and the Partnership for Expanded Water Supply and Sanitation (PEWASH) programs.

“These programmes provide sustainable Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) services across the country, benefiting millions of Nigerians.”

The minister added that two National Water Quality Reference Laboratories in Asaba and Umuahia have been completed to enhance water-quality monitoring nationwide.

He emphasised that community engagement remains central to the ministry’s work, noting that Water Users’ Associations have been established across regions to empower farmers and ensure sustainable management of irrigation and WASH infrastructure.

On dams and hydropower, the minister explained that the Kashimbilla Multipurpose Dam and its 40-megawatt hydropower plant are fully operational, while the Gurara and Dadin Kowa Dams now contribute renewable energy to the national grid.

He reported that other dams under construction include Mangu Dam (90 per cent) in Plateau, Adada Dam (78 per cent) in Enugu, Ogbesse Dam (65 per cent) in Ekiti, and Farin Ruwa Dam in Nasarawa.

“Smaller dams, including Irawo Earth Dam in Oyo and Otukpo Multipurpose Dam in Benue, along with the rehabilitation of Tiga, Challawa Gorge, and Ruwan Kanya reservoirs, are improving capacity and operational efficiency,” he said.

On irrigation, Mr Utsev said the Dadin Kowa Scheme now provides 2,000 hectares of farmland to farmers in Gombe State, boosting productivity and livelihoods.

He reported that the Middle Rima Valley Project in Sokoto and the Middle Ogun Project in Ogun are operational, using solar-powered sprinklers to reduce energy costs for farmers.

The minister added that small-scale renewable-energy irrigation projects in Gari (Jigawa), Ipapo (Oyo), and Duku-Lade (Kwara) have been completed, while additional schemes in Kebbi State are ongoing.

He said river basin development authorities now play a major role in national food security, revitalising dry-season farming schemes that benefit over 1.6 million farmers.

Mr Utsev highlighted the maiden National Sanitation Conference, which brought together stakeholders, religious, and traditional leaders to develop strategies for eradicating open defecation.

He reaffirmed that water security, irrigation, renewable energy, and sanitation remain central to Nigeria’s vision for inclusive growth, public health, food security, and national prosperity.

The minister said, “Our government is committed to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6, targeting universal access to clean water and sanitation by 2030”.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Emanso Umobong, said the Citizens and Stakeholders’ Engagement aims to strengthen accountability, transparency, and stakeholder inclusion.

She noted that the water and sanitation sector is central to public health, economic development, food security, and national well-being.

Umobong said the forum provides a platform for dialogue on sector performance, challenges, and collaboration.

“Close interaction with stakeholders is essential to obtain meaningful feedback and improve service delivery.

“The ministry values all contributions, and outcomes of today’s session will help refine policies and enhance programme implementation,” she said.

She highlighted that citizen and stakeholder engagement was first anchored in Presidential Executive Order 12 of 2022, later amended by Executive Order 13 to strengthen coordination and accountability in implementing government priorities.

Ms Umobong said ministries are required to hold at least one stakeholder engagement meeting every quarter, chaired by the Minister and supported by Permanent Secretaries, Directors, development partners, and civil society actors.

Highlights of the meeting included questions and feedback from partners on repositioning the Ministry and its agencies to align with its mandate and strengthen the water and sanitation sector.

(NAN)