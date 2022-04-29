Until Wednesday, Judy Austin was a regular Nollywood actress based in Asaba, Delta State.

She had thrust into the limelight when her colleague-turned-husband, Yul Edochie, formally introduced her to the world as his second wife.

Since Yul dropped the bombshell on Instagram, the voluptuous actress has had to contend with online trolls who have thronged her page and cursed her out.

Further escalating the already controversial scenario, the actor referred to his colleague, turned mother-of-his-son, as his second wife.

Before this time, fans and colleagues knew only about Yul’s marriage to May. The couple celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary in October 2021.

Little did they know that the 40-year-old actor, who wishes to be Nigeria’s president, had secretly taken a second wife.

It was reported that Yul had paid Judy’s bride price on Sunday after she welcomed their son in 2021.

Yul’s first wife, May, only learned about this recent development this week.

The mother-of-four appears uncomfortable with the current drama in her marriage, as she recently unfollowed her husband on Instagram.

However, the big question on the minds of many remains: Who is Judy Austin? And how did she get entangled with Yul Edochie?

Who is Judy Austin?

Judith Muoghalu is a tall and curvy Nollywood actress and producer, better known as Judy Austin.

The fast-rising movie star hails from Umuoji in Idemilli North, Anambra State.

Judy was not always an actress. The graduate of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, started a career path in modelling and tried her hands at music.

Failing to see success in music, she switched to acting. But only after meeting a movie director and producer, Silvester Maduka, who featured her in ‘Secret of the Witches’ in 2013.

Judy grew relatively fast in Nollywood, and by 2018, she had produced two of her movies, ‘Native Girl’ and ‘Fear’. Four years after, her on-screen husband would later become her real-life husband.

Yul directs her movies and plays her husband or love interest in any film they feature.

Working with Yul

Judy produced and played the lead role in ‘Native Girl’ cinema movie. It was the first time she would direct or make a film.

In the movie, she played the timid wife of Yul, an international businessman.

In an interview with the Tribune about her working experiences with Yul, she said, “I had told him I wanted to produce a movie, and that I wanted him to direct it. He simply told me to find a story that would be both strong and different. When he saw the scripts, he had no doubts. That was how ‘Native Girl’ came to light with the help of my director, Yul Edochie.”

Aside from acting and directing, she also said Yul supported the project financially. She said it cost N4 million to produce the film. She also described him as a “one in a million kind of director that wants everything to go well.”

She has always celebrated Yul on her page, but people assumed it was all about a junior colleague doing the needful for a superior.

In 2017, Oros luxurious French Fragrances unveiled the couple as brand ambassadors.

Flashback

Following the recent second-wife controversies about the actress, many Nigerians have reminded the actress of her statements on marriage in recent interviews with Vanguard Newspaper, where she stated that marriage is not an achievement.

Speaking on relationships, marriage, and sex, the actress said, “I don’t believe in jumping from one man to another. I’m a relationship kind of person. I believe in having someone, a man that you do this thing with, not giving it out to all men who cross your path simultaneously. You do whatever works for you.

“On relationship, I love relationships, and it’s how I’m created. If a relationship doesn’t work out for you, you can decide to break up and get hooked again or give yourself a break. A relationship is not all about sex or emotional things.

“I love to have normal relationships with intellectual people, people I can learn. So anything “relationship” with the right person is a welcome idea.”