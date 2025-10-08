Nigerian politician Shehu Sani has shared a wisdom nugget for couples and intending couples who plan to have a successful marriage.

The former governorship aspirant directed his message to ladies and advised wives who could not handle the truth to stay off their husbands’ phones.

Taking to his page on X, he said that being inquisitive is the devil’s way of shutting down their hearts.

He wrote: “If you cannot handle some truths, don’t go searching for them in this imperfect and temporary life. Don’t search the phone of your husband without his consent.

“When the Devil directs you to your husband’s phone, he wants to open your eyes and shut down your heart. Avoidable tragedies should be avoided.”

Legal interpretation

Senator Sani’s position aligns with Section 37 of the 1999 Constitution.

This section protects citizens’ privacy and guarantees their right to confidentiality in correspondence, telephone conversations, and other communications.

By interpretation, a husband or wife cannot legally access their partner’s phone or messages without consent, which is considered an invasion of privacy and a violation of individual rights.

According to the constitution, secretly accessing one’s partner’s phone can have legal consequences. A spouse can sue for invasion of privacy.

The Cybercrimes Act of Nigeria also reinforces this by criminalising unauthorised access to digital devices, a law that applies to spouses regardless of marital status.

The former Senator who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress is known to have interesting takes concerning marriage and relationships.

Pro tip

In January, Mr Sani took to his Facebook page to drop a wisdom nugget for newlyweds.

Urging them not to be carried by the traditional “Happy Married Life” greetings, he said they must embrace the hard truth that not all days would be rosy.

“They always tell new couples, ‘Happy Married Life. Just tell them the truth that it’s not every day that will be a happy day,” Mr Sani wrote.

In the same month, in the wake of music legend 2Baba’s divorce from his ex-wife, Annie Macaulay, the former governorship aspirant reiterated his message that not every day will be happy.

The former lawmaker urged couples to accept that different days bring different moods.

“There is going to be annoyance day, not talking to each other day, angry day, interrogation day, interview day and sometimes Boxing Day,” he wrote on X.