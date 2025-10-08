The maiden edition of the E1 Lagos Grand Prix ended over the weekend with Team Brazil emerging as champions, capping a historic event powered by First Bank of Nigeria Limited.

In what sports observers describe as another groundbreaking stride by Nigeria’s foremost financial institution, the electric power boat race marked Africa’s debut on the E1 World Championship circuit.

Olayinka Ijabiyi, acting group head, Marketing and Corporate Communications at FirstBank, said the bank’s support for the event underscores its commitment to innovation and sustainability.

“A lot of people would ask why First Bank threw its weight behind the E1 Lagos GP, the first of this kind in Africa. The reason is rooted in ideals such as innovation, sustainability and excitement. We are a heritage bank and have been around for 131 years, and for each year, we have constantly rebuilt ourselves and remain relevant. And who will bring the first electric motor-powered boat race to Lagos, other than First Bank? It has to be First Bank. With E1 Lagos GP, we have presented Lagos to the world, presented Nigeria to the world and presented First Bank to the world,” Mr Ijabiyi said.

The race, witnessed by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, former Chelsea and Ivory Coast star Didier Drogba, and other dignitaries, saw Team Brazil secure 38 points to clinch the title.

Team Blue Rising finished second, while Team Drogba came third.

Mr Ijabiyi further affirmed FirstBank’s long-standing tradition of promoting sports and youth development.

“When you take a look at legacy as well, we’ve supported some sporting events for over 100 years. There are others that we have supported for 64 years; we have a female basketball team, we have a male football team and more. These show that we have always been active in that sports sector. We are a strong sporting brand,” he added.

Through its partnership with the E1 Lagos GP, FirstBank once again reinforced its leadership in championing initiatives that blend innovation, sustainability and community impact — values that have defined its 131-year legacy.