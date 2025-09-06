The Super Eagles of Nigeria are on the precipice of missing a second consecutive FIFA World Cup, a scenario born from a disastrous qualifying campaign plagued by inconsistent form, tactical uncertainty, and a stunning inability to convert dominance into victories.

Root of disappointment:

The team’s current predicament in Group C is self-inflicted. After six matches, Nigeria sits in a dismal fourth place with a mere seven points, having managed only one win against four draws and one loss. The primary cause has been a chronic lack of cutting edge in front of goal; despite creating chances, the team has scored only seven goals while conceding six. This failure to secure wins against supposedly weaker opponents, including two draws against Lesotho and Zimbabwe, has left their World Cup fate hanging by a thread.

Slim mathematical chance:

Despite this profound failure, a narrow and complex path to the 2026 World Cup in the Americas remains open. It requires a perfect combination of Nigerian victories (aided by a multitude of prayers) and specific results from other group matches, alongside a ruling from FIFA.

The current Group C standings are as follows:

Country Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA Points 1 South Africa 7 5 1 1 13 5 16 2 Benin Republic 7 3 2 2 7 7 11 3 Rwanda 6 2 2 2 4 4 8 4 Nigeria 6 1 4 1 7 6 7 5 Lesotho 7 1 3 3 4 8 6 6 Zimbabwe 7 0 4 3 5 10 4

Remaining Matches

Nigeria Date Match 6-Sep-25 Nigeria vs. Rwanda 9-Sep-25 South Africa vs. Nigeria 5-Oct-25 Lesotho vs. Nigeria 12-Oct-25 Nigeria vs. Benin South Africa Date Match 9-Sep-25 South Africa vs. Nigeria 5-Oct-25 Zimbabwe vs. South Africa 12-Oct-25 South Africa vs. Rwanda

The required sequence of results:

1. Win all remaining matches: The Super Eagles’ path to redemption is narrow, demanding nothing less than absolute perfection, starting with an immediate and decisive response to their previous failures. The first of these formidable hurdles is a must-win encounter against Rwanda this Saturday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. This must be followed by a crucial away win against South Africa on 9 September.

The last time the Super Eagles defeated South Africa in a competitive fixture away was on 6 September 2008, almost 17 years to the day when they clash next Tuesday in Bloemfontein.

The first match on Saturday is more than just three points; it is a critical test of the team’s resolve and ability to handle immense pressure. The Super Eagles must not only win but do so convincingly. A comfortable victory over Rwanda, securing a multi-goal margin, would serve the dual purpose of boosting the squad’s fragile confidence and potentially proving vital in a tie-breaker scenario down the line. A successful result would lift Nigeria from their dismal seven points to a more respectable ten, providing a crucial platform for the challenge ahead.

However, that challenge escalates exponentially just three days later. The true litmus test awaits on Tuesday at the Free State Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein, where Nigeria must accomplish what few teams in this qualification series have managed: wrestle all three points from a confident and organised South African side on their home turf.

This is where the “prayers” and “miracles” truly come into play. Toppling Bafana Bafana away from home will require a heroic performance, a stark departure from the lethargic displays that have put the Eagles in this predicament.

It demands tactical discipline, clinical finishing, and a level of fight that has been conspicuously absent since the team lost to Cote d’Ivoire in the last Nations Cup final. Achieving this herculean task would see Nigeria’s points tally surge to 13, reshaping the group’s dynamics and, for the first time, applying actual pressure on the group leaders.

This two-step sequence is the non-negotiable foundation upon which any hope of World Cup qualification is built. Without six points from these two matches, all subsequent calculations, prayers, and permutations become instantly irrelevant.

2. A favourable FIFA ruling: Hopes are pinned on FIFA docking South Africa three points and three goals for allegedly fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho on Matchday 4. This would immediately reduce South Africa’s total from 16 to 13 points, throwing the group wide open.

3. Other results go Nigeria’s way: This scenario also requires that Benin Republic, currently on 11 points, and Rwanda drop points in their own remaining fixtures. For instance, if Benin were to lose or draw a game, it would allow Nigeria to overtake them with a win in their final head-to-head match.

In this scenario, Nigerians will also be praying that the Gernot Rohr-led Benin Republic falters as they are already on 11 points. Their next match is against Lesotho, and they will probably take all three points and move to 14 points, ostensibly top of the Group C table if FIFA docks South Africa three points.

At the end of Matchday 8, this is what Nigerians are praying for:

Country Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA Points 1 South Africa 8 5 1 2 13 6 16 2 Benin Republic 8 4 2 2 8 7 14 3 Nigeria 8 3 4 1 9 6 13 4 Rwanda 8 3 2 3 5 5 11 5 Lesotho 8 1 3 4 4 9 6 6 Zimbabwe 8 0 4 4 5 11 4 If FIFA docks South Africa 3 points and 3 goals… Country Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA Points 1 Benin Republic 8 4 2 2 8 7 14 2 Nigeria 8 3 4 1 9 6 13 3 South Africa 8 5 1 3 13 9 13 4 Rwanda 8 3 2 3 5 5 11 5 Lesotho 8 1 3 4 7 9 9 6 Zimbabwe 8 0 4 4 5 11 4 Nigeria will be ahead of South Africa on the head-to-head rules.

If this happens, Nigeria would be in charge of its future. A victory in their final group match against Benin Republic would then see them finish at the top of the group and secure automatic qualification.

Ultimately, while the team’s poor displays have created this crisis, their fate is not yet sealed. Qualification now depends on a flawless end to their own campaign and a series of unlikely but possible external results—a slim mathematical chance, but a chance nonetheless.

Will they be able to execute this, alongside the millions of prayers of Nigerians? The first step will be taken on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.