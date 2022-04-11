Mr Eazi, Temi Otedola are engaged

Nigerian music star Mr Eazi and his long-time girlfriend, Temi Otedola, are engaged.

Oluwatosin Ajibade, better known by his stage name Mr Eazi, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur.

He is the pioneer of Banku Music, a fusion of sound he describes as a mixture of Ghanaian highlife and Nigerian chord progressions and patterns, while Temi is an actress and one of the daughters of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola.

The couple shared the news of their engagement on their respective Instagram handles on Sunday.

In the viral video, Mr Eazi is spotted proposing to the billionaire heiress on one knee.

The lovebirds met in 2018 at a gig organised by Temi’s sister, DJ Cuppy.

Nollywood filmmaker calls out Tonto Dikeh over N8 million debt

A famous Nollywood actress and producer, Ada Karl, called out her colleague, Tonto Dikeh, over an N8 million debt. This is coming a few days after Ms Dikeh claimed that she had purchased diamonds for her ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri, and demanded that he return her diamonds and other possessions to his custody.

Karl claimed Tonto owed her N80,000 15 years ago and said it is equivalent to N8m today.

She also claimed that she gave Tonto her first movie role and ‘pumped millions’ into the actress’s career.

Karl has been an active player in Nollywood for over a decade. She has produced over 50 movies and worked with Pete Edochie, Desmond Elliot, Nora Roberts, Mercy Johnson, Patience Ozokwor (Mama G), Oge Okoye, Tonto Dikeh and Juliet Ibrahim.

Like, in a swift response, claimed her ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri, instigated the film producer.

She also requested that Karl send her account details to enable her to make the payment of the money she had owed her for over 15 years.

Adams Oshiomole, Cape Verdean wife, Lara Fortes, step out on his 70th birthday

It was their first public appearance together in many months. The former governor of Edo, Adams Oshiomhole and his Cape Verdian belle were spotted after their marriage in May 2015.

On Monday, Mr Oshiomhole, who turned 70, was hosted at a party in Abuja.

The ex-governor wowed guests and his wife with his dance skills, who looked surprised as the 70-year-old politician moved his body to the famous song, ‘Ade Ori Okin’.

He rocked the dancefloor with several impressive moves for someone his age on one knee. He was seen jumping agilely and bending down low as he rocked to the music.

Ghanian actor Chis Attoh speaks about his alleged involvement in his wife’s murder

Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh has finally broken his silence over the tragic death of his second wife, Bettie Jennifer. The actor tied the knot with his late wife, an American, in 2018.

In what remains a mystery to many, Jennifer was shot dead at her office in 2019.

The actor reportedly married again in 2021 to a US-based investment banker, Chinecherem Eze.

In a recent interview with Ghanaian media personality Zion Felix, the actor revealed that he was never considered a prime suspect in Jennifer’s death.

“The tweet was about being truthful in relationships. And I am a firm believer in this. So whatever you choose to call it, it’s a coincidence. But I’ll take this opportunity to state unequivocally that I was never a suspect in Bettie’s death. Never will I be,” he said.

The actor who described his late wife as one of his favourite people said it was natural for the police to question him over the loss of his wife.

In April, the movie star reportedly had a secret court wedding in California, while the traditional rites took place on May 1, 2021.

Celebrity bartender Braide Ifeanyi bags new endorsement

Nigerian celebrity bartender Braide Ifeanyi, known as Braidey, landed an endorsement deal with House of Angostura® Nigeria earlier.

Ifeanyi is Nigeria’s first-ever flair bartender and only World Flair Association Orange Level Holder.

Flair bartending is the practice of bartenders entertaining guests, clientele or audiences with the manipulation of bar tools and liquor bottles in tricky, dazzling ways.

practises the pantheon of famous Angostura® faces and takes his place among a diverse and accomplished group of renowned bartenders across the world.

He would be joining as the second Brand Ambassador in Nigeria, taking over the reins from Frank Udeh.

He has participated in top bartending competitions like the Barman CV and he is currently Nigeria’s only World Flair Association ORANGE LEVEL HOLDER.

He also mentioned the Angostura® ‘Bar Crawl’ initiative where he’d be visiting bars around the country and training them on how to better their craft and positioning in the community.

Speaking further, he praised the brand for its contribution to the growth of the bartending community with the initiative of bartenders as ambassadors.

Speaking on his deal, Braidey said: “We have always wanted brands to recognise the importance and efforts of bartenders in the wines and spirit industry.”

He further said his position and the initiative would give fellow bartenders hope and rekindle their passion and voice while seeing bartending as a respectable profession.

Julius Agwu is not sick – Bovi

Nigerian comedian, Bovi Ugboma, best known as Bovi, debunked the reports that his colleague, Julius Agwu, is sick.

He, however, did not address the crisis rocking his colleague’s marriage.

The 42-year-old cleared the air on Twitter, saying that he hung out with Agwu and fellow comedians like Basketmouth, Buchi, and I Go Save at a club two nights ago.

Julius Agwu, Save, Buchi, and Basketmouth were in the club on Wednesday night.

Following his tweet, a Twitter user asked: “Then what exactly?”

Clearing the air, Bovi replied: “He is not sick.”

Why I’m retrieving cars, slippers everything I gave Kpokpogri- Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, who has been involved in a fresh feud with her estranged lover, Prince Kpokpogri, has recovered her Hilux car and Hermes Slippers, which she gifted him while they courted.

The controversial mother-of-one took to her Instagram to show off her Hilux car which she had gifted her ex-boyfriend took to Instagram to post the Hilux car she had gifted Kpokpogri on his birthday.

Reacting to a comment, Tonto explained why she was retrieving her car and slippers from Kpokpogri. She said:

” Feels good my dear, did I tell you that he lied about the money he owed. Thank God for the Nigerian police, we traced my transfers, a few money gotten, left with my diamonds and slippers.

” They don’t mean nothing, my darling, but I am taking them back for the disrespect, as we speak I need the money I used in throwing him a luxurious party.”