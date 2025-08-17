Two months ago, Nigerian nightlife figure, Pascal “Cubana Chief Priest” Okechukwu sought an interim injunction from a magistrate’s court in Nairobi to restrain his alleged babymama, Hellen Mutimu, from publishing defamatory content.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Cubana Chief Priest and Ms Mutimu had been locked in a paternity dispute since the matter first became public in 2023.

Ms Mutimu has repeatedly taken to her social media platforms to call out the businessman, levelling several allegations against him.

She claimed that when she informed Cubana Chief Priest of her pregnancy, he pressured her to terminate it before severing all communication with her.

The nightlife promoter, however, denied her claims, insisting he never fathered a child with the Kenyan hairdresser.

He maintained that, given his financial standing, he would never abandon a child if it were truly his.

I dare you

Things appear to have taken a new turn as Cubana has challenged Ms Mutini amidst her calls for a DNA to ascertain the paternity of her son.

In a TikTok live session with online streamer and content creator Habeeb “Peller” Hamzat on Saturday, the “More Money” crooner criticised Ms Mutimu’s approach of publicly declaring she had a child for him.

Challenging the hairdresser, he said: “If you claim to have a child for me and believe the best way to get at me is through social media, then you are wrong. If you truly have my child, you are holding a diamond in your hands, something even more valuable than a diamond. From my house to my hotel, from my hotel to my restaurant, and beyond.

“I own many properties. If I were truly the father of this child, why use it as a weapon against me? If the child is mine, bring the child to Nigeria. She (Ms Mutimu) called me a ritualist, fraudster, and drug dealer, yet she is still seeking child support from the same ‘ritualist, fraudster, and drug dealer’, that’s the irony, and it’s all just a cruise.”

I won’t come to Nigeria

In response to a video from the businessman urging her to travel to Nigeria for the DNA, Ms Mutimu, in a video posted on her Instagram page on Sunday, declared that she would not come to Nigeria for a DNA test.

She insisted that Cubana Chief Priest should instead travel to Kenya for the test, describing the demand for her to come to Nigeria as a plot to have her arrested and maltreated.

“You cannot feel the pain of a mother, the pain of a woman who carried a child for nine months, nearly ten. I gave birth to your child, struggled with your child, and I’m still struggling, yet you mock me online every day and call it a cruise. You’re telling people I’m “catching cruise.” See, thunder will strike you, Pascal. If you don’t mind your language, then at least mind yourself. Stop dragging my name into the things you’re doing. You thought I would suffer, the way you said I would, but my God is bigger than you. God keeps shining His light on me and making a way for me to care for this boy, even after you abandoned him.

“You even abandoned another child in Malaysia. That woman never called you because she doesn’t know voodoo. Those children are suffering in Malaysia, and you never cared. Pascal, I’ve had enough of you. If you claim I’m lying and just “catching cruise,” then come to Kenya for a DNA test. Why do you want me to come to Nigeria? To do what? So you can bribe the doctor, arrest me, and oppress me because it’s your country? It won’t work. I will fight for my child till my last breath. Until I die, I will fight for my son, and there is nothing you can do about it”, Ms Mutimu added.

Ultimatum

Furthermore, she issued Cubana Chief Priest an ultimatum to travel to Kenya for a DNA test or face the consequences.

Ms Mutimu also cautioned the businessman against mentioning her name in any context, stressing that she had always minded her affairs, but he continued to provoke her.

She noted, “Pascal, tell the people the truth. If you still feel something for me, you can’t sleep with me again. Stop beating around the bush. Do you want me to come close again so that you can impregnate me once more? Are you not ashamed of yourself? Your bragging will soon end. I am not afraid of you because I’m fighting for my child’s rights. If you don’t show up for a DNA test next year, 2026, what will happen will happen. I will not come to Nigeria, but I will go to the countries you always travel to and block you from entering. The US will not grant you a passport because you don’t respect women.

“Never in your life call my name again. Do your business with Peller. Imagine a small boy like Peller triggering you, playing with your mind, and you start answering questions. Are you that dumb? That’s why I don’t blame Davido for putting his wedding in the US. Pascal, you will never have access to my body again. I am the full package, and that’s why you came to me. If you truly respected your wife, as you claim, why do you keep sleeping with other women? Why did you sleep with me when you knew you were married? It’s because of my body, and that’s why you don’t have sense. You’re still thinking about me because of my physique.”