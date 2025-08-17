Nigerian superstar rapper, Emeka Akumefule, popularly known as BlaqBonez, has signed an ambassadorial deal with GinjaBet, a newly launched sports betting platform and affiliate of Upgaming.

The announcement was made on Saturday during the official launch of GinjaBet in Lagos, which coincided with the kickoff of the 2025/2026 European football season.

Blaqbonez, a Chocolate City signee, is best known for his award-winning third studio rap-dominated album, ‘Emeka Must Shine’, released in 2023.

Speaking of the partnership, BlaqBonez said the deal reflected his passion for sports and his image as an artiste.

“To be affiliated with a brand like GinjaBet is so cool. I like their colour, style, and designs. I like the energy. I’m a cool person. When they reached out, I saw their vision. I saw the energy that they were going with. I appreciate this because it’s amazing.”

The Chocolate City signee added that his vibrant social media presence and his growing reputation as a football enthusiast played a key role in attracting the brand to him.

“The way I have always carried myself and my sport life attracted them to me. In more recent times, I have become some sort of football addict, and that has always been part of my life as an artiste,” he said.

Nigeria betting market

At the launch, Joe Richa, CEO of GinjaBet, explained that Nigeria’s market strength made Lagos the ideal place to debut the company’s first African brand.

He acknowledged the challenges of entering the continent but stressed the company’s mission to offer community-driven betting services.

“When they first presented the opportunity to our board members to invest in Nigeria, they were extremely excited, but a bit concerned. This is our first experience on the continent. But we know Lagos, and we know Nigeria is the biggest or one of the biggest markets in Africa.”

He continued, “We have a mission that we’ve worked on for over nine months, and the mission is to make betting fun, rewarding, and community-driven. I want to encourage everyone to bet responsibly and enjoy the experience.”

”Today is our big statement and promise to Nigerians that we are here to stay. Landing BlaqBonez as our striker completes our squad. We’re here to score, to win, and to offer the best entertainment experience for everyone in Nigeria. So I invite you all to responsible betting at Ginjabet.com ”

Betting regulations

Also at the event, Bashir Are, CEO of the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA) and a trustee of the International Association of Gaming Regulators described Lagos as the ideal market for the company’s African entry, and assured GinjaBet of regulatory support.

“There’s no city on this planet with the energy Lagos has. You chose the right brand name at the right time. Lagos State has the best betting regulators on the continent. We regulate, protect, and promote responsible betting. Your business is shielded at the local, state, and federal levels.”

The LSLGA boss also noted the impact of gaming taxes in Lagos, adding that they are reinvested in public services.

“Gaming taxes are used to take care of Lagosians. We have built fire stations, renovated schools, and even constructed a secondary school for a community that had none until 2023.”

The LSLGA noted that it will ensure that GinjaBet promotes responsible betting and includes features to prevent addiction.