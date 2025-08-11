The National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu “MC Oluomo” Akinsanya, has weighed in on allegations that Fuji music legend Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, known as Kwam 1, breached aviation regulations and disrupted airline operations.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) alleged the 68-year-old musician committed the offence while boarding ValueJet Airlines’ morning service (Flight VK 201) to Lagos.

According to a statement signed by FAAN’s spokesperson, Obiageli Orah, Kwam 1 allegedly brought alcohol on board, a practice prohibited on domestic flights in Nigeria.

This led to an altercation with a flight attendant.

The incident sparked widespread controversy and prompted the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to place Kwam 1, a close associate of President Bola Tinubu, on a no-fly list.

The NCAA’s Director of Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, announced that the musician was banned from flying for six months.

The agency also petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to prosecute him.

Enter MC Oluomo

However, reacting to the matter in a statement posted on his Instagram page on Monday, MC Oluomo appealed for mercy and leniency on behalf of Kwam 1 and others involved.

MC Oluomo’s statement partly read: “To His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I, Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers of Nigeria (NURTW), humbly and fervently appeal to you to exercise mercy and forgiveness towards Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (K1). Like a prodigal son, K1 has acknowledged his mistakes, is sincerely apologetic, and is willing to make amends.

“I respectfully and earnestly request that the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo, and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Barrister Festus Keyamo, SAN, consider tempering justice with mercy by lifting the ban imposed on K1 and the pilot, Oluranti Ogoyi, following the incident at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport’s local wing in Abuja.”

His legacy

Additionally, MC Oluomo urged the authorities responsible for the blacklisting to take into account Kwam 1’s legacy and his dedication to the nation.

“On behalf of K1, I extend unreserved and heartfelt apologies to the CEO of Value Jet, Mr Kunle Soname, the staff, the pilot, and the general public. We acknowledge K1’s wrongdoing and sincerely appreciate his 50-year contributions to Nigeria’s growth and the promotion of Yoruba culture worldwide.

“I plead with the authorities to accept K1’s apology and show mercy, considering his legacy and dedication to the nation. May wisdom guide your decisions, and may we not throw away the baby with the bathwater. Mercy and forgiveness will not only bring solace to K1 but also uphold the values of compassion and humanity”, the NURTW President said.

MC Oluomo made his appeal two days after the singer apologised to Nigerians and the relevant authorities.

Kwam 1 described the incident at the local wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport as “unfortunate” and voiced regret over the events that transpired between him and ValueJet officials.

Backstory

This newspaper earlier reported that Mr Keyamo condemned the musician’s behaviour as “unacceptable” and emphasised the need for him and others involved to face appropriate sanctions.

Mr Keyamo described the altercation as “a temporary loss of sanity and control on both sides” and warned that such conduct could easily have ended in tragedy.

The minister said video footage showed the 68-year-old musician repeatedly obstructing a commercial aircraft from taxiing to the runway.

He also criticised the aircraft’s captain and pilot for proceeding to taxi without confirming that the tarmac was clear.

This newspaper further reported that the NCAA, the country’s primary civil aviation regulator, suspended two ValueJet pilots in connection with the incident.

According to the NCAA, the pilots violated established safety protocols at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The suspended pilots were identified as Oluranti Ogoyi and Ivan Oloba.