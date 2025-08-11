This is to formally announce that the first cohort of the 2025 Abia Leadership Academy begins on Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

Participants are to arrive at Government College Umuahia from 12 noon with all the necessary items as had been communicated during the screening and interview.

The exercise is set up as a seven-day immersive, in-residence programme with 250 participants per cohort.

The Abia Leadership Academy is a special initiative of Governor Alex C. Otti to prepare young Abians for the demands of leadership in a fast-changing world.

It is expected that 1,000 young persons aged 16 to 20 would pass through the programme in 2025.

Subsequent cohorts would take their turns over the next four weeks.

Applicants who had written the test and passed through the interview sessions are encouraged to constantly check their emails and text messages to know when they are due to resume at the Academy.

Limited openings still exist for those who wish to be part of the pioneer class of the Abia Leadership Academy.

Log on to https://abiastate.gov.ng/leadershipacademy/ to quickly register, if you were born between 2005 and 2009.

Call Victory on 09066180182, Precious on 09049057280 or the Abia Leadership Academy hotline on 02013309549 for more information.

Signed:

Prof. Kenneth Kalu, FCA

Secretary to the Abia State Government