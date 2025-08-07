Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has confirmed that he directed the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to place Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1, on a no-fly list following a confrontation with ValueJet staff at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the musician was placed on a no-fly list by the NCAA on Thursday pending the conclusion of an investigation of the incident.

Mr Keyamo described the altercation as “a temporary loss of sanity and control on both sides,” and warned that such an incident could have resulted in fatalities.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Fuji star has been in the eye of the storm over the alleged unruly conduct at the airport. The musician, in a statement Thursday, denied culpability.

But Mr Keyamo, in a statement on Thursday, said video evidence showed the 68-year-old musician repeatedly obstructing a commercial aircraft from taxiing to the runway.

“Contrary to what the agents of KWAM 1 has said, he CONSTANTLY moved his position on the tarmac to ACTUALLY BLOCK the aircraft from taxiing to take position on the runway for take-off. This is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE behaviour,” Mr Keyamo said.

“It is the physical blockage of the aircraft from taxiing that is the reprehensible conduct here which [is] akin to a hostage situation.”

He also criticised the aircraft’s captain and pilot for taxiing without first confirming that the tarmac was clear.

“No amount of provocation should make the Captain and Pilot of an aircraft begin to taxi without ensuring that the security personnel have safely moved an unruly passenger away that is standing in front of an aircraft,” the minister said.

Mr Keyamo said both parties violated global aviation safety rules, noting that the incident is a breach of “standard SAFETY PROTOCOL as required by the INTERNATIONAL CIVIL AVIATION ORGANISATION (ICAO).”

The NCAA had earlier suspended the licences of the captain and pilot involved.

However, the minister said it was unjust to punish only the airline staff.

“I have also questioned their sense of justice in only acting against one party and not the other party. What applies to the goose must also apply to the gander,” he said.

“In the circumstance, I have also directed the NCAA to place KWAM 1 on a NO-FLY list pending further and full investigation.”

He instructed that all domestic and international airlines be informed of the directive, warning that “anyone who flouts this directive risks withdrawal of their operating licence.”

Background

On Tuesday, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Obiageli Orah, accused KWAM 1 of breaching aviation regulations while boarding ValueJet Flight VK 201 to Lagos.

FAAN alleged that the musician brought an alcoholic beverage onto the flight, raising concern from a flight attendant who reminded him that alcohol consumption is prohibited on domestic flights.

When asked to surrender the flask, KWAM 1 allegedly refused, insisting it contained prescribed medication. The disagreement escalated, leading to his removal from the aircraft.

Reacting to the incident Thursday morning, KWAM 1’s spokesperson, Kunle Rasheed, described the allegations as exaggerated and misleading. He said the singer never endangered lives or breached safety regulations.

“At no point did K1 act in a manner that endangered lives or breached safety regulations. The substance in question, which was wrongly sensationalised, was nothing more than plain drinking water, given to him at the airport lounge while he waited to board the aircraft,” Mr Rasheed said.

He added that, despite KWAM 1’s efforts to clarify the situation, “the situation was unnecessarily escalated.”

“Claims that K1 blocked the aircraft or attempted to disrupt operations are entirely unfounded,” he said. According to him, senior officials from the airport, FAAN, NCAA and the airline management personally reached out to apologise and offered a private jet to fly the singer to Lagos at no cost, an offer he declined.

Mr Rasheed also claimed the musician was in fact the victim in the incident, along with an unnamed personal assistant.