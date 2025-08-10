Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, says the federal government remains committed to the well-being of Nigerians.

Mrs Tinubu gave the assurance after receiving a chieftaincy title of Iya Oba of Ikorodu in Lagos State on Saturday.

The honour was given to her by the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabir Shotobi, at Ikorodu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was part of activities marking Mr Shotobi’s 10th coronation anniversary.

The activities started on 2 August.

Mrs Tinubu was represented by the Wife of Lagos State Deputy Governor, Oluremi Hamzat.

She said: “I extend my heartfelt appreciation to his royal majesty, the royal families and the good people of Ikorodu for finding me worthy of this distinguished recognition.

“This gesture is not only a personal honour, but a call to continued service.

“The title of Iya Oba carries with it, not just prestige, but also a responsibility.”

Mrs Tinubu said that she was fully aware of the cultural significance of the honour.

“Ikorodu kingdom holds a special place in the heart of Lagos,” she said.

According to her, Ikorodu has produced generations of industrious persons.

She praised the king’s good leadership over the past decade.

“I congratulate Your Majesty and the people of Ikorodu Kingdom on your 10th coronation anniversary and commend Your Majesty’s leadership over the past decade.

“Your tenure is marked by peace, progress, stability and strengthening of our cultural heritage,” she said.

In his remarks, Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau (APC Kano North) said that the traditional ruler had provided impactful leadership that brought many Ikorodu indigenes to national limelight.

He commended Mr Shotobi for inclusive leadership.

He said that through the efforts of Mr Shotobi, Ikorodu had transformed from a rural community to a business hub.

READ ALSO: First Lady Oluremi Tinubu hails Super Falcons as role models

Earlier, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, also praised Mr Shotobi for impactful leadership and expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his administration’s reforms and its Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Akarigbo of Remo land in Ogun State, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, also praised Mr Shotobi for good leadership.

Earlier, Buba Marwa, the chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and former military administrator of Lagos State, also commended Mr Shotobi for impactful leadership.

(NAN)