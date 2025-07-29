The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, has celebrated the Super Falcons as national heroines and shining examples of courage, resilience, and determination, following their historic victory at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Speaking during the grand reception held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday, Mrs Tinubu praised the 10-time African champions for lifting the spirit of the nation and reinforcing Nigeria’s dominance in women’s football on the continent.

“I am delighted to welcome you back home, our champions, the Super Falcons, our great team that has once again made Nigeria proud,” she declared at the start of her remarks.

“Your triumph at the 2025 Women’s African Cup of Nations in Morocco was not just a win, but a testament of resilience, teamwork and determination.”

Nigeria secured a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over hosts Morocco in Rabat on Saturday, reclaiming the continental title they last won in 2018.

Esther Okoronkwo was instrumental in the turnaround, while team captain Rasheedat Ajibade, voted Player of the Tournament, led the team with poise and passion.

Reflecting on the team’s inspiring performance, the First Lady said:

“You played with passion, confidence and an unshakable belief in yourselves that it is not over until it is over. The zeal you displayed on the pitch was nothing short of inspirational. I say to you all, well done.”

“You never wavered and reminded the world why Nigeria remains a powerhouse in women’s football in Africa,” she added.

Mrs Tinubu stressed the broader impact of the team’s triumph, describing the players as role models and beacons of hope for millions of girls across Nigeria and Africa.

“You all are role models for our young girls in Nigeria and across the continent. You have shown them what is possible if we work hard, and it pays off eventually, and they, too, can rise to greatness.”

She expressed her gratitude to the technical crew, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the National Sports Commission, the families of the players, and the fans, saying:

“I thank all the coaches, members of the technical team, Nigeria Football Federation and the National Sports Commission, the families of our Super Falcons and the passionate Nigerian fans whose great support propelled our team to victory. This win belongs to all of us.”

The First Lady also offered prayers for the players’ continued success:

“I thank God for this great feat and pray for God to keep strengthening you, bless you all more than this in Jesus’ name.”

In a heartfelt message to her husband, President Bola Tinubu, Mrs Tinubu commended him for his unwavering support for Nigerian athletes:

“I thank Mr President for your commitment to sports development and the welfare of our athletes. I say thank you.”

Her remarks came just moments before the President conferred the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) on each of the 24 players and 11 members of the technical crew, alongside a $100,000 cash reward and allocation of a new three-bedroom apartment under the Renewed Hope Housing Scheme.

Mrs Tinubu concluded with a charge to the champions:

“To our champions, as we celebrate this win, let it be a stepping stone to even greater achievements. Nigeria believes in you, and I have faith in you, and the future of women’s football is bright, and you are leading the charge.

Welcome home, our beautiful champions.

God bless our Super Falcons.

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”