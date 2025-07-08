Nigerian superstar singer-songwriter 2Baba has announced a new management team, marking a significant development in his career. He shared this on Instagram, emphasising that the new team was created solely to revitalise and evaluate his legacy in Africa’s vibrant entertainment industry.

Mary Ebubedike Esq sits as the head of legal and communications.

2Baba was previously signed with the Efe Omorogbe-led Now Muzik management upon exiting The Plantashun Boiz in 2004 and pitched a tent with Kennis Music as a record label. He parted ways with the company in March 2024 and announced the end of their 20-year partnership.

The new team emphasised Tuface’s unmeasured contributions to Africa’s music industry through the press statements. They noted that Tuface has redefined Afro-pop and inspired countless artists over the past three decades.

“We are pleased to officially announce a major chapter in the legendary career of Nigerian music icon, Innocent Ujah Idibia, known as 2Baba.

“This exciting transition comes with unveiling a new management team, carefully assembled to reinvent and amplify every facet of 2Baba’s brand. This move reflects a renewed focus on his rich music legacy and the limitless potential ahead in today’s evolving African entertainment landscape.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

With a career spanning over thirty years, 2Baba has redefined Afro-pop and inspired countless artists. His timeless artistry, advocacy, and global appeal are hallmarks of excellence, and this new team has been brought on board to build on that legacy. From music releases and brand partnerships to global engagements and creative collaborations, the team will manage the full spectrum of his career locally and internationally,” the statement reads in part.

Remarks

Addressing the new development, Tuface expressed his enthusiasm and excitement about the transition. He stated that the team understands his vision and where they are headed.

“I’m excited about this new chapter. Change is a necessary part of growth, and I believe this team understands my vision, my legacy, and where we’re headed next. He said we’re not just celebrating the past; we’re creating more magic.

The statement includes that the new team comprises top music, branding, and entertainment law professionals. ” We remain anchored in authenticity, excellence, and a deep sense of social responsibility, values that continue to position the music legend as a powerful voice across Africa and the diaspora.”

Furthermore, the management has hinted that new music and collaborations should be expected from the AfroBeat star in the coming months. “in the coming months, fans and industry partners can look forward to a powerful rollout of new projects, love experiences and social impact campaigns that will further define 2baba’s next era.”

The 49-year-old has been in the news for months following his drastic separation from his wife, Annie, and his secret marriage to Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawuru, who has vowed to sustain his legacy and career.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

