Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has launched two major empowerment schemes targeted at members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Butchers Association, amounting to a total of ₦392.3 million.

The initiative is part of his administration’s drive to support grassroots economic actors who play critical roles in the everyday lives of citizens.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony on Tuesday, 29 July at the Dutse Sport Complex, Governor Namadi stressed that the empowerment is both deliberate and people-centered.

“As trade-based associations, these two organisations serve very important purposes, not just to their members, but to society at large, which makes it very imperative for the state government to support them in every way possible,” he said.

“By extension, supporting these associations is supporting the growth, development, and socioeconomic well-being of the people of Jigawa State.

The first phase of the initiative saw the handover of 36 commercial vehicles worth ₦279.3 million, including insurance, to NURTW members under a revolving loan scheme facilitated by the Jigawa State Youth Economic Empowerment and Employment Agency.

While commending the union for serving the interest of their members through these collaborative efforts, the governor urged those benefiting from the initiative to ensure proper handling of the vehicles.

“The Union leadership, as guarantors of the beneficiaries, should ensure effective monitoring and adherence to the terms and conditions governing collaborative initiatives. While ensuring that the vehicles serve the purpose for which they were acquired, this would also ensure that the initiative is sustained and gradually expanded as a revolving scheme to cover more beneficiaries.”

Governor Namadi also acknowledged the significant contributions of NURTW to the state’s economy, describing the union as a vital player.

“For any supply chain to work effectively and efficiently—whether in agriculture, commerce & industry, or trading & manufacturing—the services of NURTW will be a critical element or component of that value chain.”

He linked this support to broader investments his administration is making in transport infrastructure across the state.

“Over the last two years, our administration has expended over N100 billion to complete 26 inherited road projects. Also, in an unprecedented move, our administration has so far awarded contracts for about 50 road projects covering over 850 kilometers, which will cost the state over N300 billion.

“I am delighted to mention that the implementation of all these projects is progressing smoothly, most of which will be completed and commissioned within the agreed time period.”

The governor further disclosed that the government is embracing clean energy solutions by setting up CNG conversion points across the state.

“In the same vein, last year, we awarded a multi-million Naira contract for the establishment of a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Conversion Center in Jigawa State. This project is now at an advanced stage of completion.

“Being an eco-friendly and relatively cheaper means of energy for transportation, it is our hope that this project will gradually expand to serve the interest of NURTW as major stakeholders in the transport business.”

In the second phase of the empowerment programme, Governor Namadi unveiled a ₦113 million revolving loan scheme for members of the Jigawa Butchers Association.

Designed to support the meat production value chain, the scheme targets 53 beneficiaries, with 15 major livestock dealers receiving ₦5 million each and 38 others receiving ₦1 million each.

“While contributing to the growth of their trade, we believe this initiative will also have multiplier effects on the entire livestock sector value chain and contribute towards the improvement of the meat market and beyond.”

To institutionalize support for the sector, the governor revealed a significant policy plan in the works.

“As a government, our administration is committed to the transformation of all aspects of livestock development in Jigawa State. That is why we are planning for the establishment of a Ministry for Livestock Development with a mandate to develop all aspects of the livestock value chain, including supporting the establishment of modern abattoirs and improvement of small slaughterhouses in the communities.”