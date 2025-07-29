The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has shut down a lithium mining operation in Libata, Kebbi State, for alleged mining law violations and for defrauding the Nigerian government of an estimated ₦1.43 trillion.

According to the NSCDC’s Mining Marshals, the operators were linked to a company under investigation for significant mineral theft and regulatory breaches.

As reported by The Nation, officials alleged the firm, in collaboration with unnamed foreign nationals, illegally extracted lithium valued at ₦1.43 trillion (₦1,431,762,340,450) over a two-year period.

Regulators claimed the company exceeded the scope of its Small Scale Mining License (SSML) and Exploration License, encroaching on areas owned by another titleholder.

This action, according to officials, contravenes Section 46(2) of the 2007 Minerals and Mining Act and Section 48 of the Nigerian Mining Regulations, 2011.

The NSCDC said these activities not only deprived the government of crucial revenue but also undermined the legal framework designed to protect Nigeria’s mineral resources.

The crackdown followed an inspection involving security personnel, state mine officers, and company representatives.

The directors of Three Crown Mines, the firm implicated, failed to appear before investigators in Abuja on 21 July, citing “inconvenience” through a letter from their counsel.

John Onoja, Assistant Commandant of Corps and Commander of the Mining Marshals, dismissed the excuse as unacceptable, warning against any attempts to impede the investigation.

He insisted that a new appearance date must be mutually agreed upon to ensure the probe continues.

“We will not negotiate the mineral fortune of Nigeria across any roundtable. Mineral theft is not a compoundable offence,” Mr Onoja stated, emphasising the NSCDC’s “zero tolerance” policy towards mineral theft.

This enforcement action comes weeks after the Ministry of Solid Minerals fined Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company ₦2 billion following a similar investigation led by the Marshals.

Mr Onoja affirmed that these recent operations align with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the directives of Dele Alake, the Minister of Solid Minerals.

Abubakar Audi, NSCDC Commandant-General, reinforced the importance of law enforcement in safeguarding national prosperity.

“The enforcement of laws that protect federal revenue is foundational to Nigeria’s prosperity. The sanitisation of the mining sector is not just necessary—it is non-negotiable,” he said.

Lithium, a vital component in global energy transition technologies, is central to Nigeria’s economic strategy. Officials warn that its unchecked exploitation poses a significant threat to both national revenue and sovereignty