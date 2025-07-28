President Bola Tinubu has conferred the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) on all 24 players and 11 technical crew members of the Super Falcons following their historic victory at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

During a grand reception on Monday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the President also announced a reward of naira equivalent of $100,000 each to the players and $50,000 each to the coaches and support staff.﻿

In addition, each member of the team will receive a three-bedroom apartment under the government’s Renewed Hope Housing Scheme.

“You have inspired millions, especially young girls who now see proof that their dreams are valid and achievable.

You have inspired me, too. And it’s great for a nation to have assets that are the hope of today, tomorrow, and the day after. You represent that hope. You ignited that hope. And we will continue to encourage you, the next generation, and other generations after you,” Mr Tinubu said to loud applause from the team and invited guests.

The Super Falcons secured Nigeria’s record-extending 10th continental crown with a dramatic 3-2 comeback win over hosts Morocco on Saturday night in Rabat.

Led by head coach Justin Madugu, the team battled through a tough tournament — defeating Zambia and South Africa before toppling the Atlas Lionesses in the final.

“Your victory represents more than a sporting accomplishment. It is a triumph of courage, determination, discipline, and consistency,” the President added.

“Honestly, I didn’t want to watch the match. I didn’t want to have high blood pressure. But people came in and turned my TV on that channel. When it was 2-0, I got very offended and restless.

But I was still watching with the spirit of resilience, determination, and courage. And after that penalty, my strength was lifted, and I believe that of the nation was lifted too.

But you almost made me angrier because your mother (the First Lady) was in the kitchen, nearly abandoning my dinner.

She doesn’t watch the game except when the girls are playing. And at the end of the final whistle, it was joy all over the country.”

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, described the Super Falcons as “role models and shining examples of courage and excellence.”

“You played with passion, confidence, and an unshakeable belief in yourselves—that it is not over until it is over.

The zeal you displayed on the pitch was nothing short of inspirational. You never wavered and reminded the world why Nigeria remains a powerhouse in African women’s football.”

She also revealed a conversation with her husband before the event: “I told Mr. President this morning that you are going on to win the World Cup, and he thought I was too ambitious. But Ajibade, the team captain, just seconded that, and that is possible.”

Team captain Rasheedat Ajibade, who was voted the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, thanked the President for the recognition and reiterated the team’s dream to reach greater heights.

“Today, I stand before you not just as the captain of the Super Falcons, but as a proud daughter of Nigeria, carrying the dreams, resilience, and spirit of our great nation.

On behalf of my teammates, coaches, and technical staff, I express our heartfelt gratitude for this warm reception and the unwavering belief you have shown in us.”

Ajibade added: “This victory is not just a trophy. It is a testament to the unyielding spirit of Nigeria. It is a celebration of every young girl in our villages, towns, and cities who dares to dream… This 10th title is for you, Mr. President, for Nigerians, for Super Falcons, and for every young child who believes and dreams to be on this stage someday.”

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, also pledged ₦10 million each for the players and technical team members on behalf of the 36 state governors.

Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, hailed the team’s victory as a symbol of unity and national pride.

“The Super Falcons’ triumph is a fruit of your unwavering support for sports and women. You have always believed that sports can unite us, heal us, and uplift our spirits as one of the major drivers of the economy. And today, we have seen it happen,” Mr Dikko said.

He added: “This win goes beyond sports. It is a powerful symbol of our national unity and cohesion. In those 90 minutes, Nigerians everywhere from the north, south, east and west held their breath, prayed together, cheered the team, and finally celebrated together.

That is the power of sports, and indeed the power of our women in sports.”

With this grand gesture, the Tinubu administration has continued its reputation for rewarding excellence in sports — having similarly honoured the Super Eagles after their 2023 AFCON campaign. For the Super Falcons, who now hold a record 10 WAFCON titles, the recognition marks a glorious moment in their already storied legacy.