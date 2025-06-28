Rivers Angels are champions again after a dramatic comeback win against Nasarawa Amazons in the President Federation Cup final.

The game ended 2-2 in regulation time, but Rivers Angels held their nerve and won 4-2 on penalties at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos on Saturday.

The Port Harcourt team made history with this win — it’s their 10th Federation Cup title, more than any other women’s football club in Nigeria.

But it didn’t come easy.

Rivers Angels were 2-0 down by halftime. Nasarawa Amazons scored early, with Olusola Shobowale taking advantage of poor defending to open the scoring in the 7th minute. She struck again just 10 minutes later, putting the Amazons firmly in control.

However, Rivers Angels refused to give up. In the second half, they came out with more energy. Taiwo Ajibade pulled one back in the 57th minute. Just five minutes later, Taiwo Afolabi scored the equaliser with a strong finish.

The match didn’t go into extra time, so penalties followed immediately after the 90 minutes.

Rivers Angels converted four of their spot-kicks, while Nasarawa Amazons managed just two.

Long road to glory

Rivers Angels’ journey to the final was filled with big wins and tough battles. Coached by Tosan Blankson, the team came into this year’s competition looking for revenge and another title.

They had painful memories from past finals — losing to Bayelsa Queens on penalties in 2023, and to Nasarawa Amazons in 2019. Last year, though, they lifted the trophy with a 1-0 win over Naija Ratels.

This time around, they showed no mercy. Rivers Angels started by thrashing Moje Queens 7-0, then crushed First Mahi Babes 5-0. In the quarterfinals, they beat Remo Stars Ladies on penalties (3-1). They edged Ibom Angels 1-0 in the semifinals to reach the final once again.

Key players helped them along the way. Goalkeeper Anderline Mgbechi made important saves.

Taiwo Afolabi controlled the midfield and scored crucial goals. Young talents like Peace Effiong, Motunrayo Ezekiel, and Chidera Okenwa — all with junior national team experience — brought energy and skill.

After the final whistle, Coach Tosan Blankson praised his players for their belief and determination.

“We didn’t start well, but I told the girls to stay focused,” he said. “I’m proud of how they responded. Coming back from two goals down shows their character.”

With this win, Rivers Angels continue to show why they are one of the best teams in Nigerian women’s football.

Their fighting spirit, teamwork, and hunger for success have made them champions once again.

