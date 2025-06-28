Renowned Nigerian film and stage producer Kayode Peters has died in Toronto, Canada. He was 49.

News of his death filtered in early Saturday before his family confirmed it on his official Instagram page later in the day.

Their statement read, ‘‘It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved, Kayode Peters Adewumi, who passed on peacefully this morning, 28 June 2025, in Toronto, Canada.

“KP braved, challenged and conquered a long-time illness until his last breath this morning.

“KP is a cherished son, husband, father, brother, friend, and gifted filmmaker, actor and producer whose work inspired many.

Beyond his talent, his kindness, warmth, and generous spirit truly defined him. He touched countless lives on and off the screen and will be deeply missed.

“As we grieve this painful loss, we kindly ask for kindness and privacy while we take time to make arrangements for his funeral and to heal. Further details will be shared in due course. Thank you for your love, condolences, and continued support”.

Kayode Peters

Peters left a lasting mark on Nigerian theatre and television. He created and produced several well-loved projects, including the sitcom Extended Family, and rose to wider prominence as the producer of the hit comedy series Flatmates in the early 2000s.

He studied English at the University of Lagos before earning a master’s in film and television production from the University of Greenwich, UK. He also completed a diploma in digital marketing from a Canadian institution.

Until his death, Peters remained deeply involved in Nollywood and diaspora storytelling, working on a range of short films, web series, and stage productions.

Since the news broke, tributes have poured in from industry colleagues and fans alike, many remembering him as a generous, down-to-earth talent whose work quietly shaped the scene.

