North Carolina, a state in the southeastern region of the United States, has officially declared 14 June 2025 ‘Igbo Day’ honouring the rich heritage and impactful contributions of the Igbo community throughout the state.

The State’s Governor, Josh Stein, issued a proclamation on the North Carolina government website formally acknowledging the Igbo people as an integral part of the state.

Following the proclamation, North Carolina is the fourth American state to proclaim a day after a Nigerian ethnic group officially. Minnesota recognised Igbo Day, and New York recognised Yoruba Day on 10 August 2022 and 11 June 2016, respectively. Texas also recognised 23 October as YorubaFest Day, to celebrate the Yoruba community in Dallas, Texas.

The proclamation celebrates the rich heritage of the Igbos, an ethnic group from South-Eastern Nigeria whose indigenes have lived in North Carolina for over 50 years.

In his declaration, Mr Stein acknowledged the impact of the Igbo community on the state’s economic, cultural, and civic life. According to him, the southeasterners of Nigeria have excelled in education, law, medicine, information technology, and the arts for the past 50 years.

Rationale

He stated, “The Igbos are committed to preserving and promoting their rich cultural heritage from Nigeria. Igbos in North Carolina are encouraged to connect, celebrate, and support one another, fostering a strong sense of unity, bonding, and belonging.

“The Igbo community aspires to create an environment where their members thrive, traditions flourish, and their contributions to society are recognised and valued.

“Through their collective efforts, the Igbo community aims to inspire future generations to embrace their identity and to foster a strong sense of belonging and purpose within North Carolina, ” he explained.

He further noted, “Their vision is to be a thriving community that not only honours and promotes the rich heritage of the Igbo people of Nigeria in North Carolina, but also serves as a beacon of unity, support, and cultural pride,’’ he said.

Igbo Day Festival Organisation

Parts of the governor’s declaration also acknowledged the Igbo Day Festival Organisation, which was founded in July 2022 to promote Igbo culture through art, music, language, and community events.

The group held its first Igbo Day Festival on 10 July 2022, aiming to foster cultural pride and preserve traditions for future generations.

Mr Stein emphasised that the Igbo community’s dedication to civic engagement, unity, and cultural preservation makes them invaluable to the state.

He said, “Igbos in North Carolina continue to enrich our communities and serve as a beacon of support and cultural pride. Igbos in North Carolina are involved in many charitable causes, have contributed to the economy, and have participated in elections.

“They excel in various careers, including those working for the State of North Carolina and the federal government. They thrive in fields such as education, entrepreneurship, law, medicine, and have roles as doctors, nurses, pharmacists, information technology, and art. The Igbos have volunteered in local schools, adopted a highway in North Carolina to aid cleaning efforts, supported women’s shelters and hospitals, organised food pantry drives, and participated in cultural performances at local festivals.

“Therefore, I, Josh Stein, Governor of the State of North Carolina, proclaim June 14, 2025, as ‘Igbo Day’ in North Carolina, and commend its observance to all citizens,’’ he proclaimed.

