Barely two weeks after Natasha Osawaru, a member of the Edo State House of Assembly, put an end to circulating rumours and vague speculation about her marriage to music star Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia, she has pledged her full support for his career.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that 2Baba and Ms Osawaru became a trending topic on social media following his separation from his wife of 12 years, Annie Macaulay, and the revelation of his relationship with the lawmaker.

In a video posted on her Instagram Story on Thursday, the lawmaker pledged to uphold and promote 2Baba’s legacy.

She expressed admiration for his influence on African music and youth empowerment.

She said: “He (2Baba) is about to bring you a new face because he’s 2face. It’s a lot of work because he’s my husband and everything. In our generation, there’s only one kind, and he’s the one. He has so much to give the world, and I want you all to stay tuned and support. Support like you’ve always supported.

“Any way you can give back to the world is very important. My main aim is to tell you that greatness is inside an amazing guy. I will do everything in my power to make sure that that light never dims. I aim to give you a lesson in populism because you need to keep passing messages.”

Talent development

Additionally, the lawmaker revealed that 2Baba pledged to empower the youths in her constituency, Egor.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) member stated that the music icon made the promise during a surprise visit to her office.

According to her, the 49-year-old vowed to collaborate with her in supporting talented young people, particularly in the entertainment sector, to help them showcase their abilities to a global audience.

“Egor Constituency will get a massive boost in youth empowerment and talent development as legendary singer, 2Baba, promised to breed talents in the constituency and Edo state at large.”

Furthermore, the 30-year-old described the ‘African Queen’ crooner as a kind, caring, and supportive man.

“Innocent Idibia blows my mind most of the time. He is so intelligent, and having him around me gives me the push to research world news. I hear all these things back and forth. I’m really not a social media person because everything in life happens for a reason.

“The artiste has kept such a peaceful and beautiful life in his fit worldwide. I’m so excited to see what he’s about to do to the world again. I’m extremely excited for the rebirth of Innocent Idibia, aka 2Face or 2Baba”, she said.

2Baba, the technical adviser on Entertainment and Community Outreach to Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, announced the end of his marriage to Annie on 27 January in a shocking Instagram post.

Sixteen days later, he unveiled Ms Osawaru as his fiancée and publicly declared his love for her.

He went on to propose to the lawmaker on the eve of Valentine’s Day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

