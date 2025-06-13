The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Ondo State Branch, began an indefinite strike on Friday to compel the state government to implement financial autonomy for the judiciary.

In June last year, the union first wrote to the government, issuing a 21-day ultimatum to comply with a court judgement on the issue in accordance with the Constitution, but there was no response.

It issued another ultimatum of seven days last week, which expired on Thursday.

In a statement by its Secretary, Alade Kehinde, the union stated that the decision to down tools followed the expiration of the latest ultimatum issued to the Ondo State Government on 4 June and the government’s lack of response to address the reneged parts of the agreements outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed on 20 May.

“We direct all our members to stay off duty starting from tomorrow, 13 June 2025, till further directive and to adhere strictly to the industrial action guidelines.

“We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of all our members during this period,” Mr Kehinde said.

When contacted, Ebenezer Adeniyan, the chief press secretary to the state governor, said the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kayode Ajulo, was in a position to respond.

However, efforts to reach Mr Ajulo were unsuccessful as his phone line did not connect. He also did not respond to messages sent to him through the line.

Adverse effects

“This continuous refusal by the state government to honour these agreements has had adverse effects on our members,” the union said.

The union called on the state government to implement the judgment delivered on 7 October 2024 regarding the financial autonomy of the Ondo State Judiciary, as outlined in suit No. A16/18M/2024.

It said that a court of competent jurisdiction gave the judgement following the mandamus’s application for judicial review.

The union said Section 121 (3) of the Constitution guarantees the financial independence of the Ondo State Judiciary.

It noted that the provision mandates that any amount earmarked for the judiciary and standing to its credit in the state’s Consolidated Revenue Fund shall be paid directly to the head of the court.

“The court’s judgment is clear and unambiguous, compelling the following actions: Compliance by the Ondo State Governor, Attorney General, and Accountant General: We urge you to ensure compliance with the provisions of Section 121 (3) of the Constitution,” the union further stated.

It further noted that the state government’s continuous refusal to honour these agreements has adversely affected its members.

It said failure to comply within the timeframe had left it with no option but to resume its suspended industrial action.

The Ondo workers’ strike is coming days after their federal counterpart called off a strike to demand payment of their due benefits.

