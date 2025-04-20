Burna Boy has gifted Portable N20 million for defeating Speed Darlington in a celebrity boxing match on Friday night in Lagos.

Portable was declared the winner after Darlington failed to stand up in the second round.

The ‘Zazoo Zeh’ thanked Burna Boy for the unusual gift on Sunday on his Instagram story.

“20 million from @burnaboygram. If you want to be like Odogwu, can you do like Odogwu? God bless your family,” he wrote. Burna Boy is in the habit of being generous to his enemy’s enemy.

Recall that Darlington and Burna Boy have been locked in a feud which dates back to October 2024. It began in October 2024 after Darlington mocked Burna Boy’s connection to Diddy, who faced FBI issues. This led to public spats and social media jabs before Burna Boy arrested Speed Darlington.

Darlington was released in January after two months in prison. Also in January, Burna Boy had a messy viral feud with Cubana Chief Priest. To spite the latter, Burna Boy gifted Cubana Chief Priest’s alleged brother $30,000 in a viral video. In another display of generosity, he promised to support Cubana Chief Priest’s alleged Kenyan baby mama, Hellen.

Chaos in the Ring

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the bout, tagged ‘Chaos in the Ring’, stemmed from an online feud between the singers.

On Sunday, Darlington called Portable out for a rematch after he lost in their highly anticipated celebrity match.

The match, which took place at Balmoral in Lagos, was highly anticipated and drew a large crowd of fans and spectators. The fight ended after Portable knocked Speedy out in the second round.

The fight began with an intense first round, which was so fiercely in Portable’s favour that it left Darlington staggering, struggling to find a footing. Then he collapsed flat on the ground, causing the referee to declare Portable the winner.

Taking it to Instagram, Darlington decided to address the matter by describing the match as unfair and describing his rivals’ street-hooned fight ability as an unfair advantage. “It’s so unfair”, he said.

He described his childhood and how certain things present in his colleagues’ childhood and absent in his had become a beneficial advantage for him: “I have never been in a ring before because I did not come from poverty. I never needed to learn how to fight. We didn’t need to snatch food from people, so I didn’t need to learn how to fight. That’s why it looks like I don’t know how to fight.”

“But now, I’m a man, and I feel it’s important for a man to know how to throw a fist. So now, I’m going in, and I need a rematch. You do not deserve that money”, he added.

He also shared the number of training sessions he would need and speculated on a date for the proposed rematch. “Give me two months and 15 training sessions, and I’ll be ready. That prize money should be mine.”

As jocular and entertaining as this may seem to all, Akpi is not taking it lightly. He has promised to train for the next match and add ‘juju’ as his edge in the rematch.

