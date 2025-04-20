Iyabo Ojo’s daughter’s white wedding

Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, and her Tanzanian lover, Juma ‘Juma Jux’ Mkambala, held their white wedding in Lagos.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the couple tied the knot traditionally on Thursday, following their Islamic wedding in February in Tanzania, where the groom is a Muslim.

The weddings, which took place at a picturesque seaside venue in Lagos, featured Imade Adeleke, daughter of superstar Davido and Sophia Momodu, as ‘little bride’. At the same time, Liam, the son of the late Mohbad, served as the ‘ring bearer.’

The wedding hashtag, ‘#JP2025’, had notable guests from the entertainment industry in attendance.

Priscilla is the only daughter and second child of actress Ojo.

Ojo began acting in a school drama group and became famous in ‘Bofeboko’, ‘Ololufe’, ‘Esan’, and ‘Okunkun Biribiri.’

Davido’s movie projects

Davido revealed during an interview on Darryl Vega TV that he will produce multiple films and series in 2025.

The ‘Timelines’ hitmaker said he and his director, Dami Twitch, had ideas for films and series.

He cited the growth of the African film industry as a reason for investing in film production.

In 2023, Davido, who rose to fame in 2012 after releasing ‘Dami Duro’, announced a docu-series titled ‘David’ on Netflix, which would chronicle his life.

Zicsaloma vs LUTH

Skit maker Aloma ‘Zicsaloma’ Isaac alleged that Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) abandoned his mother, who was undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Zicsaloma revealed that the hospital locked them out despite his mother developing severe complications.

As of the time of this report, LUTH had not issued an official response to the allegations.

Zicsaloma rose to fame for his comedic skits on Instagram and TikTok, often portraying women.

Seyi Law vs Peter Obi

Comedian Lawrence ‘Seyi Law’ Aletile said he would never support Peter Obi’s presidential ambitions because the candidate failed to rein in the Obidient movement.

In an interview on the Teju Babyface podcast, Seyi Law revealed that Obidients attacked his wife and children because he supported President Bola Tinubu.

He added that Mr Obi never acknowledged that his supporters were attacking dissenters.

Seyi Law, who started his comedy career in 2005, is the Senior Special Assistant on Entertainment and Tourism to Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Okon Lagos advises President Tinubu

Actor Ime ‘Okon Lagos’ Umoh urged President Tinubu to capitalise on the US-China trade war by attracting displaced brands to set up factories in Nigeria.

In a post on his Instagram page, the actor referenced recent tariff hikes between the US and China and urged Tinubu to take advantage of Nigeria’s hardworking population and low-cost labour.

The 41-year-old began acting in childhood and gained recognition in the 2008 Indigenous film Uyai, produced by Emem Isong.

BBNaija’s Khloe’s surgery

Former BBNaija housemate Abiri ‘Khloe’ Victoria revealed via Snapchat that she underwent emergency surgery.

She said she could have died had she delayed seeking treatment by just a day. She disclosed that she was rushed from the emergency room directly into surgery.

Khloe rose to fame after appearing in BBNaija Season 3 in 2018. She also acted in ‘Fate of Alakada’ and ‘Pepper Soup.’

Blessing CEO engagement

Media personality Blessing ‘Blessing CEO’ Okoro announced her engagement to celebrity car dealer Ikechukwu Ogbonna, known as IVD.

She posted photos and a video of the proposal, which showed IVD on one knee, asking, ‘Will you marry me?’ Blessing said yes.

She confirmed their relationship in January, two years after denying dating rumours.

DJ Cuppy and finding Jesus

DJ Cuppy, daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, said her decision to follow Jesus disrupted her disc jockey career.

She was baptised in August 2024 at Holy Trinity Brompton in London—a moment she described as her best decision.

In a post on X, she stated that her spiritual journey took her career in an unexpected but fulfilling direction.

Cuppy began DJing in 2014 at the MTV Africa Music Awards and acted in Netflix’s Supacell, which was released in June 2024.

She is known for songs like ‘Gelato’, ‘Green Light’, ‘Vybe’, ‘Currency’, and ‘Jollof on the Jet’.

Fireboy vs Olamide

Singer Fireboy revealed during an interview on 90s Baby that Olamide signed him to YBNL Nation via text message.

Fireboy described the encounter as the best thing that ever happened to him.

He gained fame with ‘Jealous’, featured on YBNL Nation’s ‘Mafia Family’ album and was later re-released in March 2019.

Eedris Abdulkareem’s N200m bribe

Rapper Eedris Abdulkareem claimed that an unknown individual offered him a N200 million bribe after the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) banned his song ‘Tell Your Papa.’

He criticised President Tinubu’s economic policies and broken promises in the song.

Abdulkareem revealed on his Instagram page that a caller who identified himself as a senator made the offer, which he refused.

The 50-year-old is known for songs like ‘Nigeria Jaga Jaga’, ‘Letter to Mr President’, and ‘Emi Lokan’, which addressed Nigeria’s economic situation and abuse of political office.

