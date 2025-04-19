Gospel singer and radio talk show personality Bolaji ‘Big Bolaji’ Olanrewaju is dead.

He was 50 years old.

Big Bolaji’s family confirmed his death in a statement on Saturday.

According to the family, Big Bolaji, a certified estate surveyor, died after a brief illness on Saturday.

The statement partly reads: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Bolaji Olarewaju, affectionately known as “Big B,” a cherished father, husband, brother, and an esteemed figure in both the church community, an ordained Pastor in the RCCG and a giant in the music industry and our community. After a brief illness, Bolaji left us on Easter Saturday, 19th April 2025.

“His departure leaves a void in our hearts that can not be filled. Bolaji’s life was a testament to his passion for music, unwavering faith, and dedication to uplifting those around him. His legacy is not only in the melodies he created but in the lives he touched and the unquantifiable joy he spread.”

The family added that details about his funeral will be announced in due course and requested a private mourning period from his colleagues, fans, and well-wishers.

“We take solace in knowing that his absence with us is his presence with the Lord, and the indelible mark he left on all who had the privilege of knowing him will not be erased.

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received and ask that you continue to keep us in your prayers”, the statement added.

Big Bolaji

Big Bolaji was converted and raised at the headquarters of The Sword of the Spirit Ministries under Bishop Francis Wale Oke.

The late Osun-born singer was an ordained minister in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and had been in the ministry for over 19 years.

He organised an annual concert titled ‘Turn It Up With Big Bolaji’ in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Big Bolaji, who began his music career with the group J’apha, was known for songs like ‘Real to Me’, ‘God Father’ and ‘Baba Lo Soun Gbogbo’.

The late singer performed gospel music and ministered on all available platforms, such as parties, churches, crusades, and disco halls.

Big Bolaji married Tolulope in August 2005, and their marriage was blessed with children.

Tributes

Some of Big Bolaji’s colleagues have taken to their social media pages to mourn his death, which they described as sudden.

Comedian and actor Ayobami ‘Woli Agba’ Ajewole said he’s heartbroken.

He wrote: “It is rather too huge for me to bear. Losing two great people was very important to me in two days. I was still trying to get over one, then, Big Bolaji? Big B, Bolaji Olanrewaju, ah! I am heartbroken! Bolaji Afenifere, Big Bolaji. All is well.”

Furthermore, gospel singer Adeyinka Alaseyori wrote, “It’s painful, sad, and heartbreaking, but Father Lord, we submit absolutely to your will. Rest in power, Papa B.”

