Morocco etched their name into African football history on Saturday evening, lifting their first-ever CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations trophy after a dramatic 4-2 penalty shootout victory over two-time champions Mali.

The fiercely contested final at the electric Stade El Bachir in Mohammedia ended goalless in regulation time, but the young Atlas Lions kept their cool from the spot to claim the crown on home soil.

In a battle between two of the tournament’s most impressive teams, it was the hosts who emerged triumphant, thanks in no small part to the heroics of goalkeeper Zakaria Alaoui.

The shot-stopper made two crucial saves in the shootout to deny Mali and spark wild celebrations across the stadium.

Stalemate in a tactical chess match

Despite the absence of goals, the final was anything but dull. Both teams approached the contest with clear tactical setups; Mali pressing aggressively through their midfield engines, while Morocco focused on structured defending and swift counters.

Morocco’s Ilies Belmokhtar and Ahmed Mouhoub tested Mali from distance, but couldn’t find the breakthrough.

On the other end, Seydou Dembélé and Soumaila Fané constantly probed Morocco’s backline but lacked the final touch needed to convert dominance into goals.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mali thought they had broken the deadlock midway through the first half when Fané slotted in what looked like the opener, only for VAR to intervene and chalk off the goal due to a handball in the build-up.

Defensive resilience and missed opportunities

As the match wore on, Morocco’s backline grew in composure. Driss Ait Cheikh and Moncef Zekri were monumental in central defence, repelling wave after wave of Malian attacks.

The North Africans dug deep, absorbing pressure and waiting for their moment.

Mali, seeking a third U-17 title after successes in 2015 and 2017, increased their urgency late on, piling on set-pieces and attacking waves.

But Morocco’s discipline and tactical shape held firm, sending the match to a penalty shootout.

Zakaria Alaoui the hero in nerve-filled shootout

In the shootout, the young Atlas Lions showed composure. Ziyad Baha, Zakari El Khalfioui, Amine Ouahabi, and Ilies Belmokhtar all converted their penalties with calm assurance.

But it was goalkeeper Zakaria Alaoui who stole the show, denying Mali’s Issa Koné and Lamine Keita with two vital saves.

As Alaoui blocked the final attempt, the stadium erupted, crowning Morocco champions and sealing a night that will be remembered for generations.

Coach Nabil Baha praised his squad’s discipline and focus, highlighting their tournament-best defensive record with just one goal conceded in the entire competition.

Mali fall short in fifth final appearance

For Mali, the defeat was a painful end to an otherwise stellar campaign. Led by coach Adama Diefla Diallo, the team played some of the tournament’s most fluid attacking football but were undone by missed chances and Morocco’s mental fortitude in the final.

It was the fifth time Mali reached the U-17 AFCON final, but they’ll have to wait for another opportunity to add a third title to their collection.

Côte d’Ivoire secure bronze in Casablanca thriller

A day earlier, Côte d’Ivoire claimed third place after edging Burkina Faso in another dramatic penalty shootout.

The Young Elephants came from behind to draw 1-1 in regular time before prevailing 5-2 in the shootout at the Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca.

Substitute Alynho Haïdara’s late equaliser rescued Côte d’Ivoire, while goalkeeper heroics and perfect spot-kicks sealed their bronze medal.

For Burkina Faso, it was a bitter end to a promising campaign, punctuated by attacking flair and spirited performances.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

