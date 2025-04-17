The traditional wedding of actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, and her Tanzanian groom, music star Juma Jux, is underway in Lagos State.

In February, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Priscilla and Juma Jux had their Islamic wedding in Tanzania—the groom is a Muslim.

Iyabo shared videos and pictures from the wedding on her Instagram page.

The February Islamic wedding followed the bride’s mother’s declaration in December 2024 that her 24-year-old daughter’s wedding would occur in four locations.

On Thursday, the internet went agog as beautiful pictures from the traditional wedding were posted on social media.

From the bride’s family to the groom and well-wishers who graced the event, the stunning images from the occasion were breathtaking.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

As is customary with weddings in style, marked by an array of colourful attire, the couple proved no exception with their gorgeous purple moment.

Priscilla wore a beautiful long-sleeved blouse and a matching skirt made from Asooke, with the skirt stealing the spotlight.

Her outfit featured a dramatic, layered hem, alternating between rich purple and deep fuchsia fabrics, embellished with stones and sequins to create a complete, ruffled effect that flowed like petals.

She completed the look with a purple Asooke head tie and people made from the same fabric.

Meanwhile, her husband wore an agbada crafted from purple Asooke, showcasing his connection to Yoruba culture as he married a Yoruba bride. His outfit was adorned with orange and gold embellishments at the front.

He complimented the look with a royal blue cap featuring orange accents, long dark beads around his neck, and a purple staff topped with a carved map of Africa.

While every aspect of the couple’s look was thoughtful and striking, their parents were also not left out.

Priscilla’s mother and father, alongside Juma Jux’s family, were elegantly dressed in native attire, radiating joy as they witnessed their daughter and son exchange vows.

Earlier, Iyabo shared stunning pictures on her Instagram page, giving fans a sneak peek. The mother of two posted photos of herself in an elegant green aso-ebi ensemble.

She wrote: “This is the day the Lord has made! I shall rejoice and be glad in it! JP2025 is finally here! God’s blessings to every single soul. Thank you, Lord! #Gratitude #Jp2025.”

Unity

Additionally, this newspaper gathered that Iyabo reunited with her ex-husband, Ademidun Ojo, for their daughter’s traditional wedding.

In a viral video, the actress and her ex-husband sat together as they give their daughter’s hand in marriage.

The actress’s marriage to Mr Ojo ended shortly after the birth of their two children.

The reunion stirred admiration and a wave of comments online, with netizens commending Iyabo for setting a positive example of co-parenting and maturity.

Several celebrities, including legendary Nigerian singer Ebenezer Obey, attended the traditional wedding.

In a video posted on social media, Mr Obey sat with Priscy’s father and other important guests.

In the video, his security men waved a fan to ward off the heat in the packed hall.

Mother’s blessing

Furthermore, in a video posted on Africa’s Top Wedding Instagram page, Iyabo showered her daughter with prayers.

She prayed for God’s favour, blessings, and everything needed to flourish and succeed in marriage to go with her to her husband’s house.

She said: “More blessings, success, happiness. The Lord will begin and end in their home. The word of God will never cease in her life. You’ll continue to be happy, never fall sick, and grow old to see and witness your children’s children. I bless God for today and for every soul that comes to celebrate with you — may the Lord bless them. I love you and wish you the best.”

In another video, the actress expressed joy witnessing her daughter’s wedding.

She said: “I give God all the glory. I’m so overwhelmed, happy, and grateful. When she told me she was getting married, I was shocked because every time I said she had to get married when she was 23 or 24 years old, she said no, that it would be when she was 27. And when she finally said he’s the one, I was like, ah, my word came to pass. I sensed it and knew it was going to happen.

“Jumax Jux was so intentional about his family—how he loves his mother, sister, brother, friends, and people. And any man who’s intentional about his people, especially his family and mother, is good. I wish my daughter that their children will make them even more proud than she has made me.”

Love story

Moreover, Juma Jux expressed his excitement about marrying Priscilla, noting that it was the day he had long been waiting for.

“I feel great, excited, and amazing that I’m getting married. It’s a dream coming true. I have been waiting for this kind of day for so long — that’s why people are saying, ‘Why is my wedding so long, like many parties?’ It’s because I said, if I want to do a wedding, it has to be a wedding.”

“I knew Priscilla was my wife the first day I saw her. Something told me, ‘This girl is amazing.’ So that was it from the beginning, and when we had conversations, I said, ‘Wow, this is the one — this is my wife,’” he said.

Priscilla also said she was lucky to have the singer as her husband and spoke about how they met.

She said, “I can’t wait to party and see my man. We met in Rwanda on a business trip. I saw him, and he saw me in business class. We saw each other again at the hotel. He gave me his number and asked me to text him, but I didn’t. Then he found his way around, and we got talking—and here we are today.”

More Pictures:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

