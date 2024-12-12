Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has revealed details of her daughter Priscilla’s forthcoming wedding to Tanzanian music star, Juma Jux.

In September, Premium Times reported that the actress confirmed her daughter’s engagement to Jux after viral pictures and videos of the lovebirds sparked reactions online, with some speculating whether it might be a publicity stunt.

During an interview at Wednesday’s premiere of Seven Doors, a film produced by Femi Adebayo, the actress shared plans for the grand wedding.

She noted that the wedding will occur in four locations.

She said, “2025, iya iyawo loading ( a Yoruba word for mother of the bride). We are giving 100 invitations to our fans. We know our core fans, and we will pick them. We have organisers already. When we get there, we will cross that bridge.

The first and second weddings will be held in Nigeria, the third in Tanzania, and the fourth will be a destination wedding.”

Iyabo, a proud mother of two—Priscilla and Festus Ojo—has always celebrated her children’s achievements. Priscilla, a social media influencer, actress, and brand ambassador, has consistently been in the spotlight.

Priscilla’s engagement in September sparked mixed reactions, with many expressing concern about her decision to marry at 23.

However, in an interview with News Telegraph, the actress shared her thoughts on the engagement and explained why she supports it.

“My children were raised to be as intentional as I am,” Iyabo explained. “I’ve always said that they must be intentional when we want additional family members. I give God the glory that her man and his family are also very intentional—they love Priscilla, and we are super excited.”

Iyabo, drawing from her own experiences, highlighted the unique challenges of being in the limelight as a young woman.

“She’s in the limelight now, and there are a lot of distractions that come with fame,” she said. “When I started making my name, I already had my children, which made the journey easier. Many of my friends who didn’t have children faced more pressure and often ended up settling down with the wrong partners.”

She added that she intentionally groomed Priscilla to navigate fame and build a family early.

“I knew Priscilla was destined to be a star, so I prepared her to find love early, settle down, and start her own family. God did it—He brought someone from the entertainment world who understands showbiz and what that life entails. I’m excited for her,” she concluded.

