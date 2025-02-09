Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter’s wedding

Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, joyfully tied the knot with her partner, Juma Mkambala, known as Jux, in a beautiful ceremony on Friday in Tanzania, the groom’s home country.

Ojo shared videos and pictures of the wedding on her Instagram page.

The footage showed Priscilla wearing a flowing yellow sequin gown complemented by a stylish scarf, while Jux was dressed in a white kaftan paired with a traditional kimono and matching cap.

On 3 September 2024, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Priscilla, 24, got engaged to Juma Jux after months of speculation and confusion over their relationship.

Priscilla is the second child of the 47-year-old actress, who rose to fame in ‘Baba Darijinwon.’

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Tolanibaj’s relocation to Nigeria

Former BBNaija housemate Tolani ‘Tolanibaj’ Shobajo shared on her X page that her decision to relocate to Nigeria has been one of the best and most positive changes in her life.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, Tolanibaj disclosed that she moved to Nigeria six years ago.

She was featured in the film Mercy Line but gained widespread fame after participating in the BBNaija Lockdown edition in 2020. However, she didn’t win the reality TV show.

In 2023, she returned for the All-Stars edition but got evicted in the fifth week.

Actress Olayinka Solomon’s memory loss

Actress Olayinka Solomon recounted on her Instagram page that she lost her memory after giving birth.

She and her husband, Olasunkanmi Mabinuori, welcomed a baby boy in January.

Olayinka, known for her roles in ‘Ogo Mushin’ and ‘Omoge Lekki’, tied the knot with Olasunkanmi in 2021.

She was previously married to actor Ibrahim Chatta, with whom she has a son named Malik.

Spyros sex tape

Singer Spyro, in a now-deleted Instagram Story post, alleged that someone threatened to release his sex tape.

He accused unnamed religious figures of using their faith to mask their deceitful actions.

The ‘Billing’ hitmaker wrote: “Don’t be deceived. The biggest scammers and liars are some top religious leaders. They commit evil, quote holy books to justify their wrongs, and then resort to emotional manipulation and threats. The deception is on another level. I once called someone out for wronging me. The next day, the person started quoting scriptures while also threatening to release a sex tape and claiming a girl was pregnant for me.

“I sent a message telling them to release the tapes—I can’t wait to watch them. To date, they haven’t released anything. Rubbish. At the same time, people have been calling me from all directions, urging me to let it go. I sincerely appreciate every single one of them because they genuinely care about my well-being. But till now, nothing has been done about it. This is how evil continues to thrive—because we stay silent. And the result is the Nigeria we have today.”

He added that he dared them to release the tape, but they never did.

Spyro gained fame with his song ‘Who Is Your Guy?’, first released in November 2022 and remixed with Tiwa Savage in March 2023.

Yemi Alade on singing in multiple languages

Singer Yemi Alade revealed in a CNN interview that she started singing in multiple languages after her hit song ‘Johnny’ gained international recognition, particularly in Paris.

She explained that her desire to connect with a diverse audience motivated her to embrace different languages.

Yemi Alade described her 2025 Grammy nomination as a ‘miracle in her life.’ She received a nomination in the Best African Music Performance category for her song ‘Tomorrow’, marking her first-ever Grammy nod.

Born in Ondo, she rose to fame after winning the ‘Peak Talent Show’ in 2009. In 2014, she released her debut album, ‘King of Queens’, which featured the hit single ‘Johnny.’

Actress Olayinka Adebanjo’s surrogacy drive

Actress Biola Adebayo announced on Instagram that N15 million had been raised for her colleague, Olayinka Adebanjo, to undergo a surrogacy procedure.

Adebanjo, appearing on Adebayo’s ‘Talk To B’ podcast, appealed for help, sharing her heartbreaking story of losing her only child, 28-year-old Adeniyi Ishola, who died while playing football.

She considered adoption but desired to have her child. She also revealed that she spent a significant amount on medical tests at an adoption centre in Abeokuta.

Adebayo suggested surrogacy as an alternative, estimating the cost at N15 to N20 million.

Adebanjo began acting in 1983 and became known for playing radical characters in Yoruba films.

Asake, India Love’s dating rumour

American model India Love clarified on her Instagram Story that she was not romantically involved with singer Asake.

Their dating rumours began circulating after photos of them holding hands surfaced online. She explained that the pictures were taken during a music video shoot.

The ‘Lonely At The Top’ crooner’s rumoured relationship with India Love followed his breakup with American socialite Madame Mystique in 2024.

The 30-year-old singer is known for hit songs such as ‘Omo Ope’, ‘Sungba’, and ‘Mr Money.’

Why I relocated my children – Comedian Bovi

Comedian Bovi Ugboma, known as Bovi, revealed during an interview on ‘The Honest Bunch’ that he relocated his children to London due to concerns about their education.

He explained that he wanted to protect his son from bullying, which he claimed was prevalent in Nigerian boarding schools.

The 45-year-old began his career in 2007, starring in the sitcom Extended Family, which he also wrote and produced. The show became popular among fans.

Bovi is married to Kris Ugboma, and they have three children.

Gov Adeleke’s planned concert with Davido

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke revealed in an interview on Channels Television that he was planning a mega concert featuring his nephew, Davido, and other artistes.

He stated that the event, to be held in Osun, aimed to boost tourism in the state.

Ooni welcomed third son to palace

Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, hosted a grand homecoming ceremony to welcome his queen, Olori Ashley Ogunwusi, and their son, Prince Ademakinwa, to the palace in Ife, Osun State.

Traditional rulers, dignitaries, and well-wishers attended the ceremony to celebrate the queen and prince’s arrival.

Prince Ademakinwa was born on 3 September 2024 at Princess Royal Hospital in London, United Kingdom.

Portable’s spiritual attack

Singer Portable’s elder sister, who didn’t disclose her name, said a family member spiritually manipulated the 30-year-old’s actions.

She alleged that a certain Akeem was behind Portable’s erratic behaviour, adding that the same person also targeted her.

She urged Nigerians to hold Akeem accountable if anything happened to her or the singer.

She appealed to Nigerians to forgive her brother, describing him as a generous person who always supported his family and those around him.

Mercy Chinwo’s, ex-manager’s dispute resolution

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo’s lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, revealed that his client and her former label boss and manager, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu (EezeeTee), began the settlement process to resolve their lingering feud.

This newspaper reported that the feud between the duo involved allegations of fund diversion and forgery of contract documents, among other issues.

On his Instagram page, the lawyer responded to businessman Stephen Akintayo, who earlier announced himself as a mediator.

Pelumi assured the businessman that both parties had shown genuine commitment to a settlement and would soon reach a resolution.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

