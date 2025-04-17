It is no longer news that actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, and her Tanzanian groom, singer Juma Jux, are having a traditional wedding in Lagos.

However, the reunion of the bride’s mother and her ex-husband, Ademidun Ojo, is making headlines.

In February, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Ojo was absent at Priscilla and Juma Jux’s Islamic wedding in Tanzania, the groom’s home country.

His absence from the Islamic wedding sparked widespread controversy online, with many netizens speculating about its reason.

However, those same netizens were astonished on Thursday as Mr Ojo and his ex-wife celebrated their daughter.

In a viral video obtained by this newspaper, Mr Ojo and his ex-wife wore matching traditional outfits and were seen sitting beside each other.

Putting their past differences behind them, the former couple united to honour Yoruba traditions by handing out their daughter’s hands in marriage.

In another video, Priscilla’s father, dressed in an agbada, danced beside the actress.

Earlier, a viral video showed Juma Jux and Mr Ojo exchanging pleasantries.

They shook hands in what appeared to be a hotel room, marking Mr Ojo’s first meeting with his son-in-law.

Background

The actress married Mr Ojo, then a clearing and forwarding agent at Tincan Island, Lagos, in 1999, when she was 21.

Following the marriage, she took a break from her acting career.

She welcomed a son, Felix, in 1999 and a daughter, Priscilla, in 2001.

She divorced their father in 2001, attributing the breakup of her first marriage to getting married at a young age.

The 47-year-old confirmed her affair with talent manager Paulo Okoye in December 2022.

In October 2023, she revealed that their love story began with a direct message (DM) on her Instagram account — a move she admitted she would not ordinarily have paid any attention to.

According to a 2014 Facebook post by Mr Ojo, who lives in New Jersey, U.S., he appears to have a partner and a son.

However, little has been known about his private life since his divorce from the actress.

Reactions

The estranged couple’s reunion at their daughter’s traditional wedding sparked reactions among netizens.

Below are some of the comments.





