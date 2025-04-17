The National Chairperson of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, says the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is too important to be left in the hands of opposition political parties.

Mr Ganduje said this on Thursday in Abuja while receiving some members of the opposition political parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) who defected to the APC.

The decampees were led by the Chairperson of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Chris Maikalangu.

The event was held at the Abuja old parade ground.

Mr Ganduje said that the development was a confirmation that FCT electorate was pleased with the APC and would vote en masse for it to re-elect President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

He noted that Abuja should not be left in the hands of the opposition parties as the seat of power and the city that served as the rallying point of Nigerians.

The current FCT Senator, Ireti Kingibe, and one of the two members of the two members representing the territory in the House of Representatives, Joshua Obika, belong to the Labour Party (LP). The other member, Abdulrahman Ajiya, is a member of the APC.

In the 2022 FCT Council election, the APC won in three area councils while the PDP won in the remaining three.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the next area council election for 21 February 2026.

Appointments

Mr Ganduje, while speaking on how Mr Tinubu appointed Abuja indigenes as members of his cabinet and other appointments, said the gale of defection of opposition members to the APC was a testament of its achievements over the years.

He said it also spoke of the level of the party’s acceptability in the FCT and other parts of the country.

The Minister of Special Duties, Zephaniah Jisalo, who addressed the crowd at the event tagged “Abuja Unity rally”, lauded Mr Tinubu for living up to his campaign promises to carry along Abuja indigenes in his administration.

Mr Jisalo, who is an indigene of the FCT, testified to Mr Tinubu’s commitment to the empowerment of Abuja people.

The Minister of State FCT, Mariya Bunkure, urged the FCT electorate to sustain their support for the APC-led administration, saying it was leaving no stone unturned in uplifting their well being.

Dignitaries that graced the event include the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, former Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, FCT Area Council Chairmen, councillors and stalwarts from across the country.

(NAN)

