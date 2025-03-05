It has been over two weeks since the family of Nigerian music star Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia declared him missing, but within this time frame, the singer and his lawmaker fiancee, Natasha Osawuru, have been spotted at different fora.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that 2Baba’s family filed a petition with the State Security Service (SSS), seeking assistance in locating him.

Less than 48 hours after the petition was made public, this newspaper reported that the ‘African Queen’ crooner was spotted shopping at a wig store with Ms Osawaru.

Since then, there have been no further public sightings of him or Ms Osawaru, the Deputy Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly—until Monday.

Neither his family nor the SSS acknowledged his whereabouts.

They publicly appeared amid the ‘missing’ declaration when they were seen together at Ms Osawaru’s grandfather’s mansion, the Esama of Benin, Gabriel Igbinedion. Tubaba’s mother-in-law-to-be, Philomina Osawaru, is Mr Igbinedion’s daughter.

In a viral video obtained by this newspaper, which caused a buzz on social media, netizens opined that there was an impending wedding between the lawmaker and 2Baba.

In the clip, Ms Osawaru guided 2Baba around her grandfather’s palatial mansion, introducing him to notable figures displayed in framed portraits hung on the wall.

In the video, the singer wore a long-sleeved shirt, which he rolled up, paired with black trousers and sneakers, while Ms Osawaru donned jeans and a sleeveless black top.

Both of them are accessorised with sunglasses.

The lawmaker was seen strutting and staggering slightly as she led the singer through the mansion.

In another video, the duo sat on separate chairs in the palace, holding each other’s hands.

2Baba reached across the empty seat between them to hold Natasha’s hand as they smiled for the camera.

More videos

Before Monday’s viral video stirred social media buzz, the singer and his fiancée were spotted vibing to Niyola’s ‘Toh Bad’ in another clip.

In that video, the singer wore a black singlet, while Ms Osawaru wore nightwear and accessorised with black sunglasses.

She was all over 2Baba, seen kissing his head, cheek, and more.

Meanwhile, in another video, the singer was captured performing his hit song, ‘African Queen’, at what appeared to be a wedding.

Dressed in a black outfit, he captivated attendees with the iconic love song.

Reactions

The viral video ignited widespread discussions online, with many speculating about the nature of their relationship.

Here are some of the reactions.

It seems Natasha and 2face are already planning their wedding. They visited Esama of Benin today. #Regina Ernst & Young Leaving the White House Mbaise Bashir pic.twitter.com/2FjhnrcOTX — Thoughts Point (@ThoughtsPointe) March 3, 2025

Why does he dress like a 5 year old and why’s that one walking like that? — Pelumi (@withmey_) March 4, 2025

See levels now! Abeg this one pass Annie ooo na babe wey don make name and money legitimately for herself be this she’s just here to support the poor 2 face that has been treated badly and unfairly! I assume she’s a God sent to him… no be all this bedroom service Lambo girls wey… — HON.IGBIN HENRY 🇬🇧🇺🇸🇳🇬 (UNIQUE DAD) (@igbinhenry) March 4, 2025

Love that for 2 face, at least he is happy and that’s all that matters — Number One🥇 (@numberonetweep) March 4, 2025

It’s not my business o but does he care about Annie from the beginning at all?

Like was there love or it was an arranged marriage? — BigJemmy (@jemmyajibola) March 4, 2025

No be same Natasha wey get issue with Akpabio? Allegedly? — ELI💫 (@Eli_Zha_Blogger) March 4, 2025

They’re both adults, make dem enjoy before persin go kpai. — Olu Of VPN🔌 (@arueho) March 4, 2025

Background

This newspaper reported that 2Baba proposed to Ms Osawaru on the eve of Valentine’s Day, just seventeen days after ending his 12-year marriage to Annie.

He formalised his relationship with Ms Osawaru after facing criticism for introducing her as his fiancée.

The backlash followed the singer’s surprise appearance at the State House of Assembly during a plenary session.

A viral video shows that the 49-year-old proposed to the Igbinedion University graduate in Edo State in front of friends.

In the footage, 2Baba and Ms Osawaru were seen dancing together inside a house, surrounded by friends.

The video also captured the moment the singer performed a song before presenting a ring to the lawmaker, who holds a Master’s in Film Production from Full Sail University in the United States.

They then shared a long embrace.

